Schneider Electric advances customer wind and solar farm operations with complete digital continuity

New energy technology integration helps grids to avoid wasting green electricity

Digital twins for renewable farm owners now extended into operation and maintenance stage

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced an important technology advancement that extends digital twins from the design and engineering stage into the operations and maintenance stage of renewable energy installations, at the Innovation Summit World Tour , Schneider Electric's annual customer and partner event.

Schneider Electric (PRNewswire)

The new solution, called EcoStruxure for Renewables, is designed for companies developing renewables projects -- including hybrid projects that mix solar, wind, and storage. It is also ideal for industrial businesses that are seeking to decarbonize their operations by integrating hybrid power sources such as on-site solar plus traditional gensets.

"With the energy crisis driving an accelerated energy transition, grids of the future are evolving to better accommodate more renewable energy. That means making sure solar and wind farm operations can keep feeding the grid with green electricity and ensuring that industries can feed their operations with sustainable energy sources. Our latest digital twin technology in EcoStruxure for Renewables gives companies the digital continuity to make it work," commented Frederic Godemel, Executive Vice President of Power Systems and Services at Schneider Electric.

Existing digital twins are used to manage design and simulation during the project engineering phase. EcoStruxure for Renewables now enable renewable energy asset managers leverage the same data and digital twins to operate their renewable installations. It facilitates everything from the supervision of a single renewable farm hyper vision decreasing (MTTR) and increasing mean time between failure (MTBF).

For total operational awareness of renewable generation fleets, the digital twins of EcoStruxure for Renewables can further feed actionable, real-time data to AVEVA Unified Operations Center for Renewables. This end-to-end approach enables agile and responsive management of wind and solar operations by making the complete enterprise visible. It creates value by combining broad insights into geographically dispersed sites with the ability to drill-down on specific performance KPIs and see real-time operations.

