Is Future Gold Price Headed Towards $7,500 Over The Next 4-5 Years

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precious metals are naturally occurring elements that are characterized by their high luster. These metals are rare, hard, less reactive and have high economic value compared to base metals. They are also ductile, malleable, resistant to corrosion and good conductors of heat and energy. As a result, they find applications in the manufacturing of jewelry, consumer electronics, automobiles, chemicals and medical equipment across the globe. Precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum and palladium, are also used as valuable assets for investment purposes. A report from the imarc Group projected that while the global precious metals market reached a value of US$ 192.9 Billion in 2021 but they expect that the market will reach US$ 254.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027. The report discussed precious metals market trends, saying: "The market is experiencing growth on account of changing lifestyles and inflating disposable incomes of individuals. Apart from this, due to the rising environmental concerns, leading market players in different industry verticals are investing in the recycling of precious metals that can further be utilized for manufacturing heart pacemakers and artificial cochlea. Moreover, governments of various countries are implementing stringent emission regulations, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth, as these metals are used for purifying exhaust gases in automobiles. However, on account of the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of various countries have announced complete lockdowns as a preventive measure to combat the pandemic. This has disrupted supply chains and halted operations of several manufacturing units, which, in turn, have led to inventory shortages. On the other hand, the investments in precious metals have increased as a means to survive the rapidly changing market conditions." Active companies in the markets today include: Regency Silver Corp. (OTCQB: RSMXF) (TSX-V: RSMX), Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX), Filo Mining Corp. (OTCQX: FLMMF) (TSX: FIL), Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM), Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSX:AGI).

Another report from the United States Gold Bureau said the technical analysis has an encouraging general direction for gold in 2022, saying: "Gold should reach $2,700 in 2022, while silver should reach a spot price of $38. Gold and silver are currently available at considerable discount to fair value and previous highs. A downturn in other sectors of the economy might also initially drag down gold and silver, but only temporarily. They both move in a channel relative to money creation, which has been running at record levels with no sign of slowing down. Gold is likely headed towards $7,500 over the next 4-5 years. This matches the commentary of others who have tracked gold for decades, as well as the 8-fold increase of gold seen after the stagflationary period of 1973-74. (We) believe we will see a portion of these gains manifest in 2022 and continue to be bullish on gold, silver, and platinum at current levels."

Regency Silver Corp. (OTCQB:RSMXF) (TSXV:RSMX) BREAKING NEWS: Regency Silver Makes New Gold-Copper-Silver Discovery at its Dios Padre Project in Sonora, Mexico - Drills 35.8 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.82 g/t silver - Regency Silver Corp. (OTCQB-RSMXF) (TSXV- RSMX) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its initial drill hole into a pronounced Induced Polarization (IP) anomaly 500 m north of the historic Dios Padre silver mine workings intercepted 4.7 g/t gold over 53.8 metres. The intercept included 35.8 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.82 g/t silver, starting at 420 m depth down hole along with 13.97 g/t Au, 50.25 g/t Ag and 1.11 % Cu over 9.8 m starting at 460.5m down hole. The hole ended in mineralization and was stopped due to the 500 metre maximum capacity of the drill rig being used.

The goal of the drill campaign at the Dios Padre project was two-fold. To test the core of the IP anomaly 500 m to the north of the old mine workings and to expand the Dios Padre silver mine mineralization both to the east and to the west. The drill program was successful on both fronts, intersecting strong gold, copper and silver mineralization in the core of the IP anomaly as well as successfully intersecting silver and gold mineralization both to the east and west of the old mine workings.

Gold-Copper-Silver mineralization in REG-22-01 is largely breccia hosted, with sulphides (pyrite, chalcopyrite) forming the breccia matrix. The core of the mineralized zone sits within and adjacent to a felsic intrusive body, though mineralization is present both within the felsic unit as well as the host andesites. Both rock units are strongly altered to white mica with some silica. Gold and copper values correlate well with increased sulphide abundance, and coarse visible gold (VG) was found in some of the more gold-rich areas. The current hypothesis is that this zone represents a down-dip extension of the Dios Padre silver mine where we have moved further up the temperature gradient of the system from a Ag-Pb-Zn dominant assemblage in the old mine workings, to a Au-Cu dominant assemblage down-dip. The current hypothesis is that this mineralization is driven by magmatic fluids and that the mineralization intersected in REG-22-01 represents a step closer to the magmatic source. Work is ongoing to determine more specifically what type of broad, mineralizing system is present at Dios Padre. Regency is highly encouraged by what these results indicate.

Additional drilling outside of the existing block model near the old silver mine workings intercepted grades as high as 582.47 g/t silver over 3.9 m from 21.1 m to 25 m depth in hole REG-22-05, 558.30 g/t silver over 5.85 m from 38.15 m to 44 m in hole REG-22-06 and 420.23 g/t silver over 3.10 m in hole REG-22-09. The old silver mine workings contain an existing NI 43-101 inferred resource of 9.5 million ounces of silver equivalent with an average silver grade of 236 g/t.(1.25 million tonnes at a grade of 236 g/t Ag Eq ). Regency is very encouraged that the step-outs all indicate that the system continues both to the east and the west where it was previously thought to have stopped and currently sees no impediment to continued lateral expansion of the deposit along strike to the east and the west. Additionally, to the east, gold values of the easternmost holes are some of the strongest intersected in the mine area with hole REG-22-04 intersecting 17.9 m of 1.34 g/t Au. The results indicate a more gold rich zonation in the system towards the east.

Regency plans to follow up this successful program with a more thorough airborne and ground geophysical program in addition to further drilling to expand on the exceptional results from REG-22-01.

Work is ongoing to secure a drill and contractor with a deeper drilling capacity to determine the extent of the mineralization below 500 m downhole depth.

Bruce Bragagnolo, Executive Chairman said "The 2022 drill program was a major success. The drill hole into the prominent IP anomaly proved out our theory that the mineralization at depth would be different than the silver mineralization found at the historic Dios Padre silver mine workings. The gold and copper grades below the IP anomaly have proven to be at the very top range of our expectations. The drill results outside of the block model at the historic silver mine workings were also very promising and justify additional work. Our upcoming programs will be designed to verify management's model of a large, district scale magmatic-hydrothermal gold-copper-silver system." CONTINUED… Read the Regency Silver full press release by going to: https://regency-silver.com/news/press-releases/

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX) recently released that the Veladero gold mine has reached its 17th anniversary since first gold in October 2005 and the company remains committed to improving the asset, building on strong partnerships with the local community, and exploring to increase its resources.

At a media briefing here today, Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said recent integrated work from the exploration team in the Veladero district has identified four high interest targets that will be tested with drilling campaigns starting in October 2022.

Also, to continue developing an open partnership with local communities, Veladero will launch four new Community Development Committees (CDC) in the departments of Iglesia and Jáchal, bringing the total to six, and increasing the frequency of participatory environmental monitoring. The role of the CDC is to allocate the community investment budget to projects prioritized by local stakeholders, with each committee made up of a mix of local leaders and a variety of community members.

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCQX: FLMMF) (TSX: FIL) recently reported results from hole FSDH067 at the Filo del Sol Project in San Juan, Argentina. This hole was drilled into the Aurora Zone, 100m to the northwest of FSDH058. Highlights and detailed results are shown below along with accompanying figures: View PDF.

Drillhole FSDH067 intersected 1,131.6m at 1.11% CuEq from a depth of 132m, including; The hole ended in strong mineralization at a depth of 1,263.6m - Commenting on the results, Jamie Beck, President, and CEO stated, "Hole 67 builds on our successful drilling within the Aurora Zone and was another critical hole to enhance our understanding of the geology within this zone. The hole bottomed in strong mineralization and was unable to continue as we reached the depth capacity of the drill rig. We've now got rigs on site with the ability to drill much deeper, and one of our near-term goals is to try to find the bottom of this amazing deposit. There are five holes currently underway at the project, including hole 64 at 1,373m, while hole 62 has just ended at 1,447m."

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) and Teck Resources Limited (TECK.A) (TECK) ("Teck") recently announced that Agnico Eagle has agreed to subscribe for a 50% interest in Minas de San Nicolás, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("MSN"), a wholly-owned Teck subsidiary which owns the San Nicolás copper-zinc development project located in Zacatecas, Mexico(the "Transaction"). As a result of the Transaction, Teck and Agnico Eagle will become 50/50 joint venture partners at San Nicolás.

"San Nicolás is a high-quality project, located in a leading mining jurisdiction, with high grades, extremely competitive capital intensity, and first quartile costs," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO of Teck. "The opportunity to add the operating and development experience of Agnico Eagle should generate substantial benefits for the project including for all stakeholders throughout the project life cycle."

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSX:AGI) plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results.

Participants may join the conference call via webcast or through the following dial-in numbers: Toronto and International (416) 340-2217; Toll free (Canada and US (800) 806-5484; Participant passcode 2437684# and Webcast www.alamosgold.com

A playback will be available until November 27, 2022 by dialling (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053 within Canada and the United States. The pass code is 4259298#. The webcast will be archived at www.alamosgold.com.

