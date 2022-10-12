News and First Alert Weather App
Aircastle Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Sale of Three Wide-body Aircraft

Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago

Three Months Ended August 31, 2022

  • Total revenues of $174 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $159 million
  • Net loss of $9 million

Highlights for the Three Months Ended August 31, 2022

  • Acquired seven narrow-body aircraft for $286 million
  • Sold five aircraft and other flight equipment for proceeds of $113 million and a gain on sale of $10 million
  • Interest expense down 9% compared to second quarter of 2021
  • Wrote off remaining book value of one 747 Freighter in Russia deemed irrecoverable, resulting in a $28 million impairment.
  • Subsequently sold two 747 Freighter and one 777 aircraft in September 2022 for an approximate gain of 53 million

Liquidity

  • Expanded the size of one of our unsecured revolving credit facilities to $1.0 billion in September 2022
  • Total liquidity as of October 1, 2022 of $2.1 billion including $1.4 billion of undrawn credit facilities, $0.3 billion of unrestricted cash, and $0.4 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows through October 1, 2023
  • 212 unencumbered aircraft with a net book value of $5.4 billion

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Although still not at 2019 levels, demand and capacity for air travel continues to strengthen. This trend looks to continue even though concerns over inflation and fuel prices are disrupting some markets. This quarter, Aircastle moved forward with seven narrow-body acquisitions, continuing our focus on new technology aircraft."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "With the September sale of three aircraft at significant profit, as well as the recent upsize of one of our revolvers to $1 billion, we are optimistic as we pursue strategic, new-technology investments.  Our favorable credit rating, along with the opportunities afforded by our unique ownership arrangement with the Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing have us excited for disciplined future growth."

(1)  Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.

Aviation Assets

As of August 31, 2022, Aircastle owned 243 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $6.5 billion.  We also manage nine aircraft with a net book value of $292 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.


Owned Aircraft

As of

August 31, 

2022


As of

August 31, 

2021

Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.)

$           6,493


$           6,761

Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment ($ mils.)

$           5,447


$           5,593

Number of Aircraft(1)

243


255

Number of Unencumbered Aircraft(1)

212


223

Number of Lessees

74


76

Number of Countries

45


42

Weighted Average Fleet Age (Years)(2)

10.3


10.6

Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (Years)(2)

5.0


4.6

Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the three months ended(3)

94.9 %


94.1 %

Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the six months ended(3)

94.8 %


93.6 %





Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures




Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.)

$              292


$              305

Number of Aircraft

9


9

_______________

(1)

Excludes nine aircraft that remain in Russia with zero net book value – see Note 3 in the Notes to Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements.

(2)

Weighted by net book value (flight equipment held for lease and net investment in direct financing and sales-type leases, or "Net Book Value").

(3)

Aircraft on-lease days as a percent of total days in period weighted by net book value.

Conference Call

In connection with this press release, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time.  All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 580-3963 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or (786) 697-3501 (outside the U.S. and Canada) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start and referencing the passcode "Aircastle".

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.aircastle.com.  Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available until 12:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Saturday, November 12, 2022, by dialing (866) 580-3963 (from within the U.S. and Canada); please reference passcode 1448014 followed by #.

To access the replay outside the U.S. or Canada, please use the following, referencing passcode 1448014 followed by #: (UK: 0800-633-8453); (Ireland: 1 800-625-161); Singapore (800-441-1300); Japan (0053-1780199).  Additional replay dial-in numbers for other locations are available here.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world.  As of August 31, 2022, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 252 aircraft leased to 74 customers located in 45 countries.

Safe Harbor

All statements in this press release, other than characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, statements relating to our proposed public offering of notes and our ability to acquire, sell, lease or finance aircraft, raise capital, pay dividends, and increase revenues, earnings, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and the global aviation industry and aircraft leasing sector. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seeks," "estimates" and variations on these words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.  These statements are based on our historical performance and that of our subsidiaries and on our current plans, estimates and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that could lead to actual results materially different from those described in the forward-looking statements; Aircastle can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated as of the date of this press release.  These risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in Aircastle's filings with the SEC and previously disclosed under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Aircastle's most recent Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC.  In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Aircastle to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.  Aircastle expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances.

Contact:
Aircastle Advisor LLC
Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications
Tel: +1-203-504-1871
jconnelly@aircastle.com


Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)



August 31,
2022


February 28,
2022


(Unaudited)



ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

$        246,713


$        167,891

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

650


2,791

Accounts receivable

54,960


63,666

Flight equipment held for lease, net

6,355,679


6,313,950

Net investment in leases, net

137,619


150,325

Unconsolidated equity method investments

39,494


38,317

Other assets

327,141


356,326

Total assets

$     7,162,256


$     7,093,266





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




LIABILITIES




Borrowings from secured financings, net

$        626,776


$        684,039

Borrowings from unsecured financings, net

3,915,114


3,835,841

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

195,004


177,424

Lease rentals received in advance

43,040


37,361

Security deposits

65,366


69,189

Maintenance payments

498,768


459,713

Total liabilities

5,344,068


5,263,567





Commitments and Contingencies








SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate liquidation preference of $400,000) shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2022 and February 28, 2022


Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 14,048 shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2022 and February 28, 2022


Additional paid-in capital

1,878,774


1,878,774

Accumulated deficit

(60,586)


(49,075)

Total shareholders' equity

1,818,188


1,829,699

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     7,162,256


$     7,093,266




Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended August 31,


Six Months Ended August 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenues:








Lease rental revenue

$          146,508


$           137,589


$          290,652


$              269,714

Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue

2,265


2,776


4,863


5,653

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

(5,518)


(5,835)


(10,906)


(11,159)

Maintenance revenue

20,114


21,218


47,213


47,694

Total lease revenue

163,369


155,748


331,822


311,902

Gain on sale of flight equipment

10,049


1,502


13,736


10,524

Other revenue

161


402


3,585


1,036

Total revenues

173,579


157,652


349,143


323,462









Operating expenses:








Depreciation

82,106


83,391


163,424


165,782

Interest, net

50,587


55,413


100,881


113,450

Selling, general and administrative

17,393


15,990


37,309


31,573

Provision for credit losses

109


6


689


12

Impairment of flight equipment

33,671


21,232


38,099


41,815

Maintenance and other costs

5,212


8,087


13,277


15,615

Total operating expenses

189,078


184,119


353,679


368,247









Other income (expense):








Loss on extinguishment of debt


(14,132)


(463)


(14,156)

Other

2,072


57,609


2,072


57,619

Total other income

2,072


43,477


1,609


43,463









Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and earnings of unconsolidated equity method investments

(13,427)


17,010


(2,927)


(1,322)

Income tax provision (benefit)

(4,068)


7,665


(739)


(627)

Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investments, net of tax

666


458


1,177


745









Net income (loss)

(8,693)


9,803


(1,011)


50









Preference share dividends

(10,500)


(5,658)


(10,500)


(5,658)









Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$          (19,193)


$               4,145


$          (11,511)


$                (5,608)









Total comprehensive income (loss) available to common shareholders

$          (19,193)


$               4,145


$          (11,511)


$                (5,608)




Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended August 31,


2022


2021

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income (loss)

$           (1,011)


$                  50

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation

163,424


165,782

Amortization of deferred financing costs

7,095


8,384

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

10,906


11,159

Deferred income taxes

6,588


4,240

Collections on net investment in leases

4,016


8,065

Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings

(2,133)


(30,420)

Gain on sale of flight equipment

(13,736)


(10,524)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

463


14,156

Impairment of flight equipment

38,099


41,815

Provision for credit losses

689


12

Other

(1,179)


(745)

Changes in certain assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

5,808


(5,479)

Other assets

(8,223)


(15,413)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

(2,284)


(10,664)

Lease rentals received in advance

7,094


(704)





Net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities

215,616


179,714

Cash flows from investing activities:




Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment

(372,474)


(370,187)

Proceeds from sale of flight equipment

171,065


77,900

Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales deposits

4,504


10,003

Other

1,500


(64)





Net cash and restricted cash used in investing activities

(195,405)


(282,348)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Net proceeds from preference share issuance


393,362

Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings

75,000


Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings

(58,355)


(546,903)

Debt extinguishment costs

(291)


(13,372)

Deferred financing costs

(1,903)


(4,748)

Security deposits and maintenance payments received

63,758


44,111

Security deposits and maintenance payments returned

(11,239)


(10,219)

Dividends paid

(10,500)


Net cash and restricted cash provided by (used in) financing activities

56,470


(137,769)

Net increase in cash and restricted cash

76,681


(240,403)

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period

170,682


580,598





Cash and restricted cash at end of period

$         247,363


$         340,195




Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended August 31,


Six Months Ended August 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net income (loss)

$         (8,693)


$            9,803


$        (1,011)


$               50

Depreciation

82,106


83,391


163,424


165,782

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

5,518


5,835


10,906


11,159

Interest, net

50,587


55,413


100,881


113,450

Income tax provision (benefit)

(4,068)


7,665


(739)


(627)

EBITDA

125,450


162,107


273,461


289,814

Adjustments:








Impairment of flight equipment

33,671


21,232


38,099


41,815

Loss on extinguishment of debt


14,132


463


14,156









Adjusted EBITDA

$       159,121


$        197,471


$      312,023


$      345,785

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization.  We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance.  It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results.  Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization.  EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes.  Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircastle-announces-second-quarter-2022-results-and-sale-of-three-wide-body-aircraft-301646785.html

