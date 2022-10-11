Wyndham's Meetings Collection Goes Global, Grows to Over 160 Hotels and Resorts

Expansive network of meetings-focused offerings rewards planners while helping save time and money

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across more than 95 countries, today announced the global expansion of The Meetings Collection, which now includes over 160 hotels and resorts across the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

A carefully curated collection of aspirational hotels and resorts in highly sought-after meetings destinations, The Meetings Collection caters to planners globally by putting their needs at the forefront, making it simple, easy and rewarding to organize multiple, multi-year meetings across a wide variety of hotels and brands. The Collection first launched in the U.S. in late 2021 and is a part of Wyndham's innovative Wyndham Business program.

"Over the last several years, Wyndham has continued adding to an already robust portfolio of aspirational hotels and resorts, introducing new offerings in some of the world's most popular and sought-after destinations," said Carol Lynch, senior vice president, Global Sales, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "This growth, combined with the continued recovery of group travel, make now the right time to expand The Meetings Collection globally. These hotels and their teams are experts in delivering exceptional experiences and, through The Meetings Collection, Wyndham is making it easier than ever for planners—specifically those booking two or more events at one or multiple hotels—save time, save money and get rewarded in the process."

Among the perks now available to planners when booking with The Meetings Collection:

Multi-Meeting Discounts

Save up to 5% off Total Meeting Value (TMV) when booking two events or more.*

Enhanced Flexibility

Up to 30% group attrition with no penalty.*

Streamlined Contracting Process

Dedicated sales team support and a single point of contact for each event.

Exclusive Destination Experiences

Exclusive destination experiences for planners—think weekend golf getaways, relaxing spa retreats, immersive culinary experiences and more.

Double Wyndham Rewards® Points

Double points for planners via Wyndham Rewards and go meetSM. Wyndham

The above perks are available on qualified bookings at all U.S. hotels and resorts within The Meetings Collection. Similar perks are available in all regions globally but in some cases, may be available only for a limited time. For details on the latest offers by property or by region, including full terms and conditions, visit www.wyndhambusiness.com/meetings.

In addition to planner perks and a world-class portfolio of hotels and resorts, properties participating in The Meetings Collection make it easy for organizers to enhance their events with highly-rated, turn-key activities and experiences designed to ensure every meeting is both memorable and impactful for participants. Popular options include locally-sourced spirit tastings, curated beach and city cleanup programs, culinary competitions, racing excursions and more.

A Growing Global Meetings Portfolio

Offering over 160 hotels across more than a dozen brands, including names like Wyndham®, Wyndham Grand®, Wyndham Alltra®, Trademark Collection® by Wyndham, Dolce® by Wyndham, TRYP® by Wyndham, Ramada® by Wyndham and more, The Meetings Collection is designed to accommodate groups of virtually all sizes and needs. Among just a few of its aspirational offerings:

United States – 20 hotels and resorts including the award-winning The Grandover Resort & Spa, a Wyndham Grand Hotel in Greensboro, N.C. ; The New Yorker, a Wyndham Hotel in New York ; Wyndham Lake Buena Vista near Orlando, Fla. ; and Cheyenne Mountain Resort, a Dolce by Wyndham in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Latin America and Mexico – Over a dozen hotels, resorts and all-inclusives including Wyndham Alltra Cancun in Cancun, Mexico (all-inclusive); Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen in Playa del Carmen, Mexico (all-inclusive); Esplendor by Wyndham Buenos Aires in Buenos Aires, Argentina ; Dazzler by Wyndham Rosario in Santa Fe, Argentina ; and Wyndham Garden Sao Paulo Convention Center in Sao Paulo .

Europe , the Middle East , Eurasia and Africa – Over 30 hotels and resorts including Dolce by Wyndham Athens Attica Riviera in Vravrona, Greece , near Athens ; Wyndham Grand Istanbul Kalamis Marina in Istanbul ; and Wyndham Dubai Deira in Dubai , UAE.

Southeast Asia and Pacific Rim – Over 25 hotels and resorts including; Howard Johnson by Wyndham Incheon Airport in Incheon, Korea; Days Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Fraser Business Park Kuala Lumpur in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia ; and Wyndham Garden Hanoi in Hanoi, Vietnam .

Greater China – Nearly 70 hotels and resorts including Wyndham Chongqing Yuelai in Chongqinq, Wyndham Grand Foshan Gaoming in Guangdong , Wyndham Kunming Panlong in Yunnan , and Wyndham Garden Nanjing in Jiangsu .

For more information on The Meetings Collection, including a full list of participating hotels as well details on how to begin booking your next meeting of event, visit www.wyndhambusiness.com/meetings.

*Minimum TMV of $25,000 per meeting or event contract unlocks a 3% TMV rebate and 25% allowable attrition at participating U.S. hotels. Minimum TMV of $100,000 per meeting or event unlocks a 5% TMV rebate and 30% allowable attrition at participating U.S. hotels.

About Go Meet

Wyndham Rewards, the number one hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA TODAY, is proud to offer the world's most generous rewards program for meeting planners: go meetsm. With no minimum spend requirement and no maximum point limit, planners earn one point per dollar spent on qualifying revenue regardless of billing method. Plus, paying guests who are Wyndham Rewards® members earn 10 points per dollar spent or 1,000 points per stay, whichever is more, for qualified stays at participating hotels worldwide. Learn more at www.wyndhamrewards.com/gomeet.

About Wyndham Business

Wyndham Business provides a suite of tools for meeting planners and travel advisors to save time and money, by simplifying business travel bookings. With special discounted rates, exclusive perks, and best-in-class business tools, Wyndham makes it easier to source the right hotels and help maximize efficiency. From transient travel and long-term stay projects to conferences and more, anytime you need to book five or more rooms, Wyndham Business has you covered. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/wyndham-business.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 819,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 23 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 95 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

