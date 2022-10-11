Superior HealthPlan Helps Texas Residents Understand Health Insurance Terms During National Health Literacy Month

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As many Texas residents begin selecting their health insurance coverage for 2023, it's an important time for individuals to better understand the terms, information, and services associated with health insurance. In recognition of National Health Literacy Month, Superior HealthPlan is providing insight into common insurance terms so everyone can feel confident and empowered when making health insurance decisions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly nine out of 10 adults struggle to understand public health information as it contains unfamiliar or complex terms. Additionally, limited health literacy is expensive for the health-care system and results in increases in health complications and even death. In fact, improving health literacy could prevent nearly 1 million hospital visits and save $25 billion each year.

"At Superior, we know that the language of health care and health insurance can be confusing," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director for Superior HealthPlan. "That's why we strive to help simplify the health insurance process and ensure Texans understand their options by providing clear communication at all times. This helps our members make the most informed health insurance decisions for themselves and their families."

Below are some common terms in the health insurance industry that are critical to understand.

Network – A health insurance network is a group of doctors and medical care providers that have a contract to provide health-care services to members of a health insurance plan.

Premium – The amount you pay for your health insurance coverage every month. In addition to your premium, you may pay other costs for your health care, including a deductible, copayments, and coinsurance.

Deductible – The total amount you pay for covered health-care services before your insurance plan starts to pay. This amount is usually accumulated over multiple visits and services.

Copayment – A fixed amount you pay for a covered health-care service. A copay is required both before and after you reach your deductible.

Coinsurance – Once you've reached your deductible, this is the percentage of costs of a covered health-care service that you are still required to pay.

Out-of-Pocket Maximum – A cap, or limit, on the amount of money you must pay for covered health-care services in a plan year.

