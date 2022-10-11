Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Third Quarter 2022 Webcast Conference Call

(SEHK: 981, SSE STAR MARKET: 688981)
SHANGHAI, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMIC's third quarter 2022 results will be released on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website (https://www.hkex.com.hk) and Shanghai Stock Exchange website (http://www.sse.com.cn) after the close of trading on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
WEBCAST CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
(China Standard Time)
DATE: Friday, November 11, 2022
TIME: 8:30 A.M. - 9:30 A.M.
WEBCAST
The call will be webcast live at:
CONFERENCE CALL
Please register in advance for the conference call at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0aa19d1da9e54d33bedae5daa162081e
REPLAY
Recording will be available 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for 12 months.
https://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary
Contact: Investor Relations
Tel: +86 21-20812800
Email: IR@smics.com
View original content:
SOURCE SMIC