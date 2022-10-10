Epson to Exhibit GX SCARA Robot and Automation Solutions at PACK EXPO International 2022

Epson to Showcase Live High-Performance and Easy-to-Integrate Automation Demos for Packaging and Processing Industries

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, will be demonstrating its lineup of robotic solutions at PACK EXPO International 2022 in booth #N-5265. This year's show will be at the McCormick Place located in Chicago, Ill. from October 23-26.

As the packaging and processing industries continue to advance, end users are seeking robot solutions that offer the highest levels of performance. To meet the needs for high-end automation, Epson will exhibit its GX-Series SCARA robots designed for complex and demanding tasks and RC+® Express visual development software solutions for simple and effective integration. Epson's event participation and live booth demos will include:

Innovation Stage Presentation: "Streamline Your Package Labeling Process" – Aaron Donlon , Epson Robots product manager, will present a novel solution combining the Epson October 24 from 2-2:30 p.m. CDT at the Innovation Stage 3 in booth #N-4585.

, Epson Robots product manager, will present a novel solution combining the Epson ColorWorks ® CW-C6000P on-demand industrial label printer along with a 6-Axis All-in-One VT6L industrial robot, creating the ultimate in flexibility and customization. Attendees will learn how this full-color print-and-apply solution can eliminate the cost, hassle and lead time of preprinted labels while providing ease of installation and use, versatility and a quick ROI. This presentation will take place onfromat the Innovation Stage 3 in booth #N-4585.

Compact, High-Precision SCARA Robot – The

– The GX8 robot offers multiple arm configurations and a reach of up to 650mm. With Epson's patented GYROPLUS Technology, it accomplishes the most demanding tasks with leading-edge precision to support higher throughput needs for high precision applications. The demo will illustrate how the GX8's innovative slimline design can easily integrate into Cleanroom (ISO 3) and ESD as well as Protected IP65 environments and quickly handle payloads up to 8 kg, all from a small, compact form factor.

High-Performance Parts-Feeding Solution – Experience parts feeding made simple with an integrated solution powered by Epson robots, ­ software and Vision Guide. This demo will showcase an effortless pick and place operation using a single 530 feeder to illustrate the ultimate in flexibility of the system. The IntelliFlex lineup has four feeder sizes and can handle a variety of parts from 3mm to 150mm with optional anti-roll, anti-stick and medical grade tray configurations.

Integrated Productivity Systems – This booth demo will present label handling with the VT6L robot and ColorWorks CW-C6000P on-demand label printer, to print and apply product, warning, and shipping labels from a single printer. Offering label placement flexibility and precision for packaging, Epson's ColorWorks printers are ideal for part identification, visual management and displaying product pictures on packaging. The VT6L All-in-One 6-Axis robot is available in Standard, Cleanroom, and IP67. It will also be shown with new mobile and programming software enhancements.

In addition to the Epson Robots booth, Epson will be exhibiting its ColorWorks label printer lineup and also showcase its integrated partner solutions. From small businesses to large enterprises, ColorWorks label printing solutions are designed to cost-effectively print color labels on demand for virtually any application, in any environment. Learn more at the Epson ColorWorks booth (#N-5363). The ColorWorks team will also participate in the Emerging Brands Summit in room S100, booth #EB-71 on October 23, an event bringing together new brands with experts in manufacturing and packaging.

Epson is dedicated to helping both new and experienced automation professionals succeed by providing essential information and education, and by delivering the latest robot technologies and innovations required to meet their factory automation needs. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com. For more information on the GX-Series SCARA robots, please visit https://epson.com/gx-scara-robot-series.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 150,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on a four-decade heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com, or follow our Spotlight page on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/epson-america-robots-/)

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson will become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

