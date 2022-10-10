Accident Fund Expands its National Footprint with Entrance to Pennsylvania

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accident Fund, a provider of exceptional workers' compensation insurance, loss prevention strategies and superior claims service, has expanded into Pennsylvania, bringing more than 100 years of expertise to businesses that operate in the state.

Accident Fund (PRNewswire)

This expansion represents the continued growth of Accident Fund's footprint in the U.S., which now includes 24 core states. Accident Fund also joins fellow AF Group Workers' Compensation Division brands United Heartland and Third Coast Underwriters in Pennsylvania.

"Our expansion into Pennsylvania demonstrates the strength of Accident Fund and our commitment to providing superior workers' compensation products and services to our agent partners and mutual customers," said Steve Cooper, president, Workers' Compensation Division. "In addition to significant savings, Accident Fund can now provide businesses in Pennsylvania with specialty loss control, claims and medical management services with the compassionate care that we are known for in the industry."

The expansion is further demonstration of Accident Fund's financial strength as a part of AF Group, which is rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best, is a Ward's 50® company, and is ranked the 7th largest workers' compensation writer among private insurers (based on net written premium) according to SNL Financial.

"This announcement will provide tremendous growth opportunities for our agent partners," said Mike Valiante, vice president of Business Development and Operations for Accident Fund. "Our goal is always to connect with agents and businesses to help create and maintain a safe and productive workplace. We are so pleased to now provide that security and care to help injured workers in Pennsylvania."

To learn more about Accident Fund, visit AccidentFund.com.

About Accident Fund

Accident Fund has provided exceptional workers' compensation insurance, loss prevention strategies and superior claims service for more than 100 years, with a focus on customer experience and innovation to achieve the best outcomes for customers and their injured workers. Accident Fund is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

Contact:

Marissa Sura

(517) 896-3707

marissa.sura@afgroup.com

AFGroup.com

AF Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/AF Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accident Fund Insurance Company of America