JM Steel acquires Sun States and 5 Star Roll Form

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JM Steel Corp. (JM) is proud to announce the purchase of Five Star Roll Form, LLC. JM Steel is excited to expand its value-added roll form expertise. JM looks forward to building upon the solutions that Five Star has been giving its loyal customer base in the Trailer, Garage Door, Roofing, and Solar industries. Sun States Steel Corp. will be rolled directly into JM Steel's service center division as of October 7, 2022. All senior employees and management teams of Five Star Roll Form, LLC will remain.

"I am very optimistic that this new acquisition will add to JM Steel's value-added services for downstream customers. We are eager to serve Five Star's customers current roll formed parts, and will strive to bring additional solutions in the future. In addition, we are extremely excited to work with JM Steel's existing customers on roll formed solutions. The addition of Five Star will bring many new opportunities for our customer base as well as Five Star's customer base. Exciting times ahead!"

– Tony Calandra, Group President of Frank Calandra Inc. and Calandra Group, LLC.

"I could not be happier to see Five Star Roll Form attract a world-class organization like JM Steel. The acquisition of Five Star brings a wealth of talent and a portfolio of exciting new products. Tony and his Team are strong believers in Five Star's core group of products and its new emergence into the Solar industry. The combination of these two companies solidifies our position as one of the fastest growing and most dynamic roll forming companies in the marketplace today."

– Will Bruning, CEO and President of Five Star

About JM Steel

JM Steel began production in 2000 and is located on Nucor Steel's Industrial campus in Huger, South Carolina. Our state-of-the-art 120,000 sq. ft. steel processing and warehousing facility have the processing capability and extensive inventory to provide a variety of flat-rolled steel products including master coils, slit coils, hot-rolled, cold- rolled, galvanized, blanks, and flat bars. Other capabilities available for clients include; plasma cutting, roll forming, stamping, and press braking.

JM Steel's newest facility is located in Sinton, Texas in the SDI's Sinton Campus. This modern 90,000 sq. ft. steel processing and warehousing facility is home to one slitting line, one roll forming line and capabilities to produce liner plates used in tunneling and shaft construction.

With its geographical advantage and being located next to a world leader in coil production, JM Steel prides itself in being the most responsive steel processor in the southeast.

