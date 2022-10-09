Coway Earns Three Honors at the Good Design Awards 2022

2022 marks Coway's 16th consecutive year of winning at the Good Design Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company," was named a "Winner" for three home appliance products at the Good Design Award 2022.

The Good Design Awards, hosted by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion (JDP), is one of the most prestigious international design competitions, alongside the iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award, and IDEA.

This marks the 16th consecutive year for Coway to win at the Good Design Awards and completes the company's grand slam of the world's four most honored design awards for 2022.

2022's award-winning products are the 'Icon Ice Water Purifier (CHPI-7400N),' 'NOBLE Humidifier (AM-1421G),' and the air purifier 'Airmega ProX (AP-3522E/F)'. They have been recognized for their innovative technology and intuitive designs.

The Icon Ice Water Purifier (CHPI-7400N) is the smallest ice water purifier to come out of South Korea, with a compact size, sleek design, and simple visual elements. It features the company's proprietary Dual Speed Ice-making technology, which ensures a quick and abundant supply of ice, and a UV sterilization system for product hygiene.

The NOBLE Humidifier (AM-1421G) is from the iconic 'NOBLE Air Care Solution Series' that has won multiple awards for its premium architecture-inspired design. The model is an evaporative humidifier that features an innovative host of technologies. Its Air Heating System increases humidification, and Coway's patented Water-lock™ technology stops water from stagnating in the reservoir to prevent filter contamination.

The Airmega ProX (AP-3522E/F) is an air purifier suitable for large spaces with a geometric design and simple straight structure that harmoniously blends into any place. The eco-friendly ABS plastic is a nod toward the company's sustainability commitments.

The expected US launch for the Airmega ProX is H1 2023 and that for the Icon Ice Water Purifier is 2024.

"We are focusing on product design and technologies that make our customers' daily experiences healthier and more convenient," said Hyun Joo Song, head of the Design Center at Coway. "We will continue to design products that align with how our customers live and embody our signature geometric design identity."

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

