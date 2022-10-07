Spark a Teenager's Imagination with 8BitCADE - The DIY Game Console that Teaches STEM

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Combining education with a field young adults have high interest in is how 8BitCADE came to existence. Traditional education conveys the idea that education should be thorough and comprehensive. There isn't much room allotted for fun, since students are constantly pushed to learn the next lesson, memorize the next concept, and take the next test. It is evident that students tend to learn and forget as they move on without any hands-on interaction. Though effective in establishing high proficiency in core subjects, the traditional system limits creativity, critical thinking, exploration, independent thinking, and above all, fun. There are 867 classifications of jobs in the United States, but many students are not aware of the vast amount of occupations open to them.

Schools are gradually focusing on a more progressive approach to education allowing students to venture and explore fields outside of the "academic core". As technology progresses and specialists especially in STEM fields are in demand, it is increasingly important to ensure that the next generation of young adults is equipped with the skills required for modern-day careers.

8BitCADE makes learning STEM extremely accessible, which is something that has been proven difficult to offer in traditional learning until University. The DIY game console kits enable young adults to explore and learn complicated concepts in electronics, engineering, and more through an interest they very much enjoy - gaming! By piquing their interest, 8BitCADE excites students to learn otherwise difficult topics while also creating opportunities that promote learning outside of a textbook. Just like how many students are extremely well-versed in memorizing game moves, the kit will aid students in utilizing STEM skill sets that they will be able to carry on into their careers.

Exposing students to STEM concepts and other fields at a young age results in the early exploration of fields that they can pursue in the future. A study for Colorado State University showed that 34% of students don't know what field to pursue after high school. A large part is due to the inaccessibility for students to experience a wider range of subjects. After surveying students who built the 8BitCADE in schools and workshops internationally , it was apparent that projects such as the 8BitCADE sparks interest and curiosity for fields outside of the core curriculum.

