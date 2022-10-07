Pod Pack International, a LongueVue Capital Portfolio Company, Completes Combination with Joe's Garage Coffee

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pod Pack International ("Pod Pack"), a portfolio company of LongueVue Capital ("LVC") and leading manufacturer of innovative single-serve coffee and tea solutions, is pleased to announce its successful combination with Joe's Garage Coffee ("Joe's Garage").

Based in Seattle, WA, Joe's Garage is a premier provider of flexible coffee sourcing, roasting, R&D, and packaging services for growing brands in the specialty coffee industry. Differentiated by its award-winning customer success model, Joe's Garage offers a full-suite of services including turnkey roast-to-order, co-manufacturing, toll-roasting, mixing, blending, and new product development. The company's state-of-the-art facility manufactures premium quality products across a variety of formats including cups, pods, capsules, portion packs, filter packs, and bag solutions.

With this complementary merger, the combined Pod Pack and Joe's Garage platform expands its product and service capability suite, market presence, manufacturing capacity, and geographic footprint to best serve its growing customer base across a diverse channel set that includes retail, e-commerce, convenience and QSR, food service, hospitality, office, and contract managed services.

"We are thrilled to announce this transformational combination of Pod Pack and Joe's Garage," commented Marion Gray, CEO of Pod Pack. "Pod Pack has long admired Joe's Garage as a clear leader in private label and co-packaging for the specialty coffee space. Combined with Pod Pack's 25+ year track record of innovation, service, and manufacturing excellence, this partnership further enhances our value proposition and capabilities for our valued customer base. We look forward to embarking upon this exciting next chapter of growth."

Greg Gould, Founder of Joe's Garage, commented, "Joe's Garage operates with an unwavering commitment to outstanding customer service and superior product quality. These resolute principles are wholly embraced by Pod Pack, and we are thrilled to join together to offer our customers an expanded range of product and service offerings with unique capabilities and increased capacities in order to accelerate their continued success."

Chris Melonas, President of Joe's Garage, added "Our partnership with Pod Pack is based on a cultural fit that provides continuity to not only our highly valued customer base but also to our deeply appreciated team members, who are the cornerstone of our success. We are very impressed with the entire Pod Pack organization, and this merger enhances our collective scale and capabilities in order to continue exceeding the expanding needs of our customer base without compromise to service commitment or quality."

"We are honored to support the combination of Joe's Garage and Pod Pack," added Max Vorhoff, Principal of LVC. "Together, Joe's Garage and Pod Pack will operate as a full-spectrum coffee solutions company serving a dynamic customer base across multiple end markets, product formats, volume requirements, and geographies. We look forward to helping the combined platform execute on the tremendous growth opportunities that lie ahead."

Jones Walker LLP and Karr Tuttle Campbell served as legal counsel for Pod Pack and Joe's Garage, respectively.

To learn more about Joe's Garage and Pod Pack, please visit www.joesgaragecoffee.com and www.podpack.com.

ABOUT LONGUEVUE CAPITAL

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based private equity firm that focuses on providing human capital, financial capital, and a skill set built upon a successful 20+ year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation in middle market companies. Having managed $1 billion of capital spanning four funds coupled with over 150 years of combined operating and investing experience, our team is the ideal partner for middle market companies at inflection points seeking to maximize growth and drive value.

Our opportunistic investment strategy provides the flexibility to partner with attractive businesses across a variety of industries and situations, and we tailor transaction structures to meet specific company and stakeholder objectives. While we are selective with our investment criteria, we target growth-oriented companies with scalable, sustainable business models and exceptional leadership teams.

Our proactive, hands-on approach enables us to be thoughtful stewards of our investment portfolio and trusted, strategic resources for our business partners. Together with our entrepreneurs and management teams, we help create superior value for our portfolio companies and investors.

To learn more about LongueVue Capital, please visit our website at www.lvcpartners.com.

For media inquiries, please contact lvc@lvcpartners.com or call 504-293-3600.

