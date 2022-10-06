SavvyMoney Continues Accelerated Growth With the Signing of Its 900th Financial Institution Client

The credit score solution for digital banking platforms will focus on enhancing customer experiences as it nears the 1000th customer milestone.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SavvyMoney , a company powering innovative, market-leading credit score solutions, recently celebrated the signing of its 900th financial institution client, Community Financial Credit Union . SavvyMoney has almost doubled its employee headcount and signed 155 clients this year, and the company is on track to reach 1,000 financial institution clients by the end of 2022.

SavvyMoney Logo (PRNewswire)

SavvyMoney's credit score solution integrates with over 35 digital banking platforms and provides banks and credit unions with the ability to deliver real-time credit scores to their online users, as well as the digital engagement tools and marketing support required to strengthen their customer relationships. Bank and credit union customers can access highly personalized loan offers and actionable recommendations that help elevate the user's financial health.

SavvyMoney's rapid growth and market adoption are primarily attributed to the solution's benefits to both financial institutions and their customers.

"The SavvyMoney solution is a true win-win, driving strategic, profitable loan growth for the financial institution and delivering value to the financial institutions' customers with personalized loan offers and content," said JB Orecchia , president and CEO of SavvyMoney. "Consumers are seeking contextual information and real-time personalization more than ever, resulting in banks needing innovative fintech that can offer those features."

Innovative fintech with highly attuned personalization was exactly what Tansley Stearns sought out as the new president & CEO of Community Financial. She came to the position with a clear, simple focus: to help members reach their goals by offering tools, transparency and unwavering support. Stearns turned to SavvyMoney to realize her vision, becoming the solution's 900th customer.

"Creating impact is the cornerstone of the cooperative finance model and will always be our guiding force at Community Financial. I've been evaluating the ways I can add impact in my role as CEO, and I knew that I could trust the entire SavvyMoney team to get operations running quickly and immediately help our members actively manage their credit scores and confidently navigate complex financial decisions," said Stearns. "Innovation is critical to the future of the credit union industry. We must continually transform in order to meet evolving consumer expectations. Finding the right partner to elevate our members' personalized digital experience is a priority for us, and only the start of what's to come."

To learn more about Community Financial Credit Union and SavvyMoney's partnership and why Stearns trusted the solution early on, read this SavvyMoney blog .

To learn more about SavvyMoney, please visit https://www.savvymoney.com/ .

About SavvyMoney

A leading provider of credit score solutions, SavvyMoney serves over 900 banks and credit unions across the country. Combining real-time data with digital personalization tools, SavvyMoney's solutions integrate seamlessly with over 35 online banking platforms. SavvyMoney's innovative technology is backed by hands-on service and a commitment to helping financial institutions strengthen and deepen their customer relationships. To learn more about SavvyMoney, visit www.savvymoney.com .

CONTACT:

Kate Ryan

BLASTmedia for SavvyMoney

317.806.1900 ext. 153

740.525.7433

kate_ryan@blastmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SavvyMoney