Future FinTech's FTFT Capital Wins Blockchain Frontier Award at GB Web3 Event in Dubai

FTFT Capital Also Empowering Students through the #CryptoCredibility Campaign.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) ("hereinafter referred to as "Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a blockchain application technology developer and a fintech service provider, announced today that the Company's subsidiary, FTFT Capital Investments LLC ("FTFT Capital"), a Dubai-based cryptocurrency market data service company, won the GB Web3 award for 'Blockchain Frontier' of the year, signifying an exceptional advancement in the blockchain industry for the development of its FTFTEX cryptocurrency market data and trading information platform.

Future FinTech Logo (PRNewswire)

The first edition of the GB (Gulf Business) Web3 awards was held on September 23, 2022 at the Social Distrikt, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. According to gulfbusiness.com, the event attracted over 100 companies and organizations within the Web3 and blockchain space and honored the most influential companies, startups, academics and thought leaders from the Web3 community who have made outstanding contributions to blockchain technology and transformed the public perception of its potential. The awards were hosted by Motivate Media Group, a prominent media group in the Gulf region, and GB Tech Tal, an influential Gulf commercial group brand, in collaboration with arte by Crypto Oasis, which represents a large Web3 community in the Middle East.

As reported by gulfbusiness.com, the panel of judges for the GB Tech Web3 Awards included Saqr Ereiqat, co-founder and CCO, Crypto Oasis; Andrew Wingrove, group director of Motivate Media Group and Divsha Bhat, technology editor of Gulf Business and GB Tech Talk.

Ola Lind, Chief Strategy Officer of Future FinTech and CEO and Director of FTFT Capital, commented, "We are delighted to win the Web3 award and be recognized as a leader in the blockchain space. We believe that blockchain technology is characterized by decentralization, openness and transparency which helps to maximize transaction efficiency while digitizing operations. The more knowledgeable people and businesses are about the technology, the better for its utilization as a solution and for its implementation. This is also the goal of our ongoing #CryptoCredibility campaign."

The FTFT Capital #CryptoCredibility Campaign

FTFT Capital launched the #CryptoCredibility campaign earlier this year to help students become more familiar with blockchain and cryptocurrencies. As part of the campaign, FTFT Capital is hosting interactive sessions with students from leading universities in the UAE. The sessions introduce the young adults to the world of cryptocurrency which includes the different kinds of cryptocurrencies, their uses and a brief introduction on how to get started in the industry. FTFT Capital is leveraging its employees, customers and contacts for this campaign to offer students a hands-on, immersive learning experience. This includes the opportunity, whenever possible, to secure internships or employment that will allow students to learn alongside industry leaders, develop their own projects, and hone their skills and expertise in the sector. The campaign aims to positively engage students to help them better understand cryptocurrency technology and potentially pursue career paths within the industry. FTFT Capital developed the #CryptoCredibility campaign to inform and educate students by providing a platform for blockchain education and innovation.

"Our #CryptoCredibility campaign supports Dubai's goal of becoming a blockchain and cryptocurrency center and encourages young people to appreciate the vision of blockchain technology by becoming knowledgeable about the sector and understand its promise and risk," concluded Mr. Ola Lind.

About FTFTEX Cryptocurrency Exchange

The FTFTEX Cryptocurrency Exchange ("FTFTEX") aggregates comprehensive cryptocurrency market information and prices from hundreds of centralized cryptocurrency exchanges (CEXs) and leading markets making it available to users in real-time in a unified interface. FTFTEX can assist investors seeking access to non-traditional investment alternatives with an integrated market data and information platform as they participate in the new digital economy. FTFTEX also provides users with top-tier security, access to a wide variety information of tradable digital assets, exceptional service and support. FTFTEX can be accessed at https://ftftx.com.

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. is a blockchain application technology developer and fintech service provider incorporated in Florida. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ("CCM"), supply chain financing services, and cryptocurrency market data services. The Company is also developing blockchain-based e-Commerce technology, cryptocurrency mining, asset management, and financial service technology businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our other reports and filings with SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Future FinTech Group Inc.