Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research announces new grants supporting critical brain injury research

Expands reach beyond Pittsburgh; exceeds $2 Million awarded since Inception

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research has announced $452,000 in new grants that have been awarded to support brain injury research. The foundation, which provides early-stage research grants to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of brain injuries primarily from sports, has now funded 18 research projects, providing more than $2 million in early stage grants since 2016.

"With a focus on research, related to diagnosis and treatment, we are excited about the potential this round of grants has to impact the lives of people who face brain injuries," said Chairman Arthur J. Rooney, II, President of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chairman of the Foundation Board. "With each cycle, researchers are given the opportunity to break scientific boundaries in brain injury research and we're grateful to our supporters for their commitment."

This cycle marks the first in which the organization has provided grants beyond its headquarters of Pittsburgh, expanding its reach nationally.

"Funding for pilot studies is highly coveted and remains limited but emerging investigations have immense potential to impact our understanding of an individual's brain," said Dr. Nitin Agarwal formerly at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center now with the Washington University School of Medicine. This research project is focused on developing a non-invasive imaging biomarker that can identify optimal treatments and predict better outcomes for people with brain injuries. This type of research depends on a foundation like The Chuck Noll Foundation, which has a unique and distinct focus on early stage research. This work has enormous potential to impact people with injuries and is delivering exciting results.

The Chuck Noll Foundation opened its call for proposals beyond Pittsburgh for the first time in the spring of 2022.

"Anywhere between 1.7 and 3 million people are impacted by sports-related brain injuries annually in our country. This is why the interest in our work has been strong and important." explained John Denny, executive director. "As we work to diminish the impact of sports-related head injuries, our latest cycle attracted research proposals from across the nation as well as internationally. Beyond our direct grants, our research projects have led to the leveraging of an additional $12 million, creating a ripple effect of impact."

"Due to the quality, the success and the multiplier effect of our grants, we have now expanded requests for proposals nationally," said Dr. Joseph C. Maroon, Chair of the foundation's National Science Advisory Committee.

The new research grants include:

Institution: Washington University School of Medicine

Title: "Identifying occult traumatic brain injury in professional athletes using a novel non-invasive biomarker"

Researcher: Nitin Agarwal

Amount: $125,000

Institution: University of Pittsburgh and Barrow Neurological Institute

Title: "Sulfonylurea Receptor-1 and Glyburide: A Single-Cell Precision Medicine Approach to Preventing Brain Swelling and Providing Neuroprotection for the Second Impact Syndrome"

Researchers: Patrick M. Kochanek and Ruchira M. Jha, Principal Investigators

Amount: $125,000

Institution: UPMC, University of Pittsburgh

Title: "Impact of obesity on blood-based biomarkers and recovery trajectories following mild traumatic brain injury"

Researchers: Shawn R. Eagle and David O. Okonkwo

Amount: $125,000

Institution: The Pennsylvania State University

Title: "Examining the link between finite element-based strain predictions and cognitive changes."

Researcher: Reuben Kraft, Principal Investigator

Amount: $77,589

Prior grantees include Allegheny General Health, Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pennsylvania. For more information on the specific grants or the organization, go to: www.chucknollfoundation.org/current-grants

About the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research:

Established in 2016 through a grant from the Pittsburgh Steelers, The Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research was established to diminish the impact of sports related head injuries. The organization provides early stage research grants to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of brain injuries that include more than $2 million in early stage grants since its inception, spurred by an additional $12 million from other sources. Noll enjoyed a 23-year coaching career with the Steelers and held a deep commitment to the well-being of his players, which led to the development of the ImPACT test (Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing). Since 2007, this test has become a model used by NFL team doctors, and now internationally, to help monitor concussions for athletes at all levels. For more information: www.chucknollfoundation.org

