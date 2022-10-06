CHARTER AWARDS $1.1 MILLION IN SPECTRUM DIGITAL EDUCATION GRANTS TO 47 ORGANIZATIONS TO ADVANCE BROADBAND TRAINING AND TECHNOLOGY

Latest Round of Grants Boosts Charter's Investment in Local Digital Literacy Programs to $8 Million in Six Years

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the award of $1.1 million in Spectrum Digital Education grants to 47 nonprofits working to enhance digital education, training and technology in local communities. The latest round of grants increases Charter's overall investment in the six-year-old program to $8 million. Organizations were selected on the basis of their efforts to educate community members on the benefits of broadband in financially underserved rural and urban areas within the company's 41-state footprint.

Among the nonprofits awarded Spectrum Digital Education grants this year are The Oasis Institute in St. Louis, which offers resources and strategies to help older adults navigate digital technology; Whitmore Economic Development Group, a computer training center for agricultural workers in Hawaii; US Together Inc., which provides digital education to refugees from Afghanistan, Ukraine and the Congo in Northeast Ohio; the LGBT Technology Institute, a Staunton, VA-based initiative to ensure connectivity for disadvantaged LGBTQ+ individuals; Latinitas, a bilingual program for adults looking to improve their technology skills in Austin, TX; and InterFaith Works of Central New York, which helps urban and rural seniors improve their digital skills.

"In our online world, digital skills are critical to navigating everything from finding a job, to going to school, to buying groceries – yet too many families still have not adopted internet at home," said Rahman Khan, Vice President of Community Impact for Charter. "As one of the largest internet providers in the U.S., we are committed to supporting local initiatives through Spectrum Digital Education that promote digital literacy and inclusion, and help to educate community members about the value of adopting broadband in their lives so they can succeed in today's connected society."

Charter launched Spectrum Digital Education in 2017, recognizing that education and digital literacy are as important as affordability relative to a household's lack of broadband service, and to date has funded 99 nonprofit organizations, supporting more than 95,000 people in 22 states and Washington, D.C., excluding today's announced awards. Organizations have used the funding to provide computers to those without digital access and digital literacy training for older adults. Funding also has been used to help expand nonprofits' online programs, purchase software to make technology more accessible for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and to combat isolation amongst senior citizens. This year's nonprofit grantees are:

Spectrum Digital Education 2022 Grantees

CALIFORNIA

The Center for Learning Unlimited, Torrance

Cyber-Seniors, Los Angeles

Great Harvest Community Center, San Bernardino

Human-I-T, Pasadena

Karsh Family Social Service Center, Los Angeles

LA's BEST Afterschool Enrichment Program, Los Angeles

Loaves, Fishes & Computers, Salinas

Long Beach Economic Partnership, Long Beach

San Diego Futures Foundation, San Diego

FLORIDA

Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay , Tampa

HAWAII

HawaiiKidsCAN, Kailua

Whitmore Economic Development Group (WEDG), Wahiawa

KENTUCKY

Louisville Urban League , Louisville

MISSOURI

The Oasis Institute, St. Louis

MONTANA

Missoula Family YMCA, Missoula

Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming , Billings

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Gibson Center for Senior Services, North Conway

NEW YORK

Hispanic Federation, New York City

Interfaith Works of Central New York , Inc., Syracuse

Literacy Buffalo Niagara, Buffalo

Medgar Evers College Educational Foundation, Inc., Brooklyn

Northern Manhattan Improvement Corp. (NMIC), New York City

VIA: Visually Impaired Advancement, Buffalo

NORTH CAROLINA

E2D – Eliminate the Digital Divide, Davidson

Kramden Institute, Durham

Urban League of Central Carolinas, Charlotte

OHIO

After-School All-Stars Ohio, Columbus

Akron Urban League , Akron

Ashbury Senior Computer Community Center, Cleveland

Central Community House, Columbus

Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority, Cleveland

Greater Cleveland Neighborhood Centers Association, Cleveland

Seeds of Literacy, Cleveland

Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio , Cincinnati

US Together, Inc., Columbus

SOUTH CAROLINA

Children's Trust of South Carolina , Columbia

Senior Citizens Association in Florence County , Florence

TENNESSEE

Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee , Knoxville

TEXAS

Jewish Family Service of Dallas , Inc., Dallas

Latinitas, Austin

LEAP for STEM, McAllen

VIRGINIA

LGBT Technology Institute, Staunton

WASHINGTON, D.C.

LULAC National Educational Service Centers, Inc.

LULAC Institute

WISCONSIN

100 Black Men of Madison , Inc., Madison

Greater Milwaukee Urban League, Milwaukee

Urban League of Greater Madison , Madison

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

