U.S. DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE APPOINTS BREWER SCIENCE EXECUTIVE TO CHIPS ACT ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Brewer Science commends Ken Joyce for appointment to the DOC Industrial Advisory Committee, advising CHIPS for America R&D efforts.

ROLLA, Miss., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brewer Science, Inc., a global leader in microelectronics and optoelectronics, announced today that Ken Joyce was appointed by United States Department of Commerce Secretary, Gina M. Raimondo, to serve a two-year term as a representative member of the Industrial Advisory Committee (IAC). The IAC will provide advice on the science and technology needs of the nation's domestic microelectronics industry, the national strategy on microelectronics research, the research and development programs, and other advanced microelectronics activities funded through CHIPS for America and opportunities for new public-private partnerships. Joyce will join 23 other leaders from a broad range of disciplines in the microelectronics field, including academia, the semiconductor industry, federal laboratories, and other areas.

Secretary of Commerce, Gina M. Raimondo said, "CHIPS for America is a once-in-a-generation investment that will position the United States to lead the world in semiconductor research, manufacturing, design, entrepreneurship, and innovation for decades to come. The experienced and diverse group of leaders on the IAC will help guide our approach to semiconductor research and innovation as we strengthen America's global competitiveness."

Dr. Terry Brewer, Executive Chairman and Founder of Brewer Science, said: "At Brewer Science we enthusiastically endorse Ken's appointment to the IAC. We also applaud our national leaders by recognizing the importance of the semiconductor industry in manufacturing and technology innovation for our nation through the passage of the CHIPS Act. Ken's leadership and recognized contributions in advanced packaging and test services will prove valuable as the Industrial Advisory Committee guides our national technology and microelectronics industry pathways forward."

For more information on the IAC announcement, visit https://www.commerce.gov/news/press-releases/2022/09/us-department-commerce-appoints-first-members-industrial-advisory.

About Brewer Science

Brewer Science is a global leader in developing and manufacturing next-generation materials and processes that foster the technology needed for tomorrow. Since 1981, we've expanded our technology portfolio within advanced lithography, advanced packaging, smart devices, and printed electronics to enable cutting-edge microdevices and unique monitoring systems for industrial, environmental, and air applications. Our relationship-focused approach provides outcomes that facilitate and deliver critical information. Our headquarters are in Rolla, Missouri, with customer support throughout the world. We invite you to learn more about Brewer Science at www.brewerscience.com.

