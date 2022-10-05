Silver Creek, Keeler, Pokagon, and Wayne Townships are the First Governments in Michigan with Cloudpermit

RESTON, Va., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Townships of Silver Creek, Keeler, Pokagon, and Wayne are the first in the state of Michigan to adopt community development software, Cloudpermit.

Cloudpermit is a SaaS (software-as-a-service) company that provides local governments with cloud-based software solutions for community development. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Cloudpermit was founded over ten years ago and delivers online land management processes to local governments across North America and Europe. Cloudpermit is committed to efficient, user-friendly, and accessible software solutions that benefit building, planning, and code enforcement departments, development communities, and the public. Please visit cloudpermit.com for additional information. (PRNewsfoto/Cloudpermit Inc) (PRNewswire)

"Cloudpermit is a phenomenal and all-inclusive system that takes permits from application to final occupancy," shared Scott Saunders, Chief Building Official for all four townships. "I am incredibly excited to bring these four townships online for improved efficiency, ease of use, and convenience for our staff and citizens. We're the first government to be online in our greater region, and I love that we can be the base Cloudpermit grows from to get more governments excited about this software across Michigan."

Cloudpermit allows both government and public users to access their projects on their phones, tablets, and computers at any time from any browser or by using a QR code. Builders, electrical inspectors, mechanical engineers, and zoning professionals can work in real-time on their projects without needing to travel to the government office.

"We provide a service to our communities and Cloudpermit will help our staff serve our residents even better," Saunders said. "It is a massive step forward that my response time can go from an hour or two down to two minutes. Our residents and builders can get back to their day faster since I can answer their questions as soon as I'm available, rather than as soon as I'm physically in their township."

The approximately 25,000 people that reside in the Townships of Silver Creek, Keeler, Pokagon, and Wayne can pay for their building permits online this year.

"Scott discovered Cloudpermit at the Code Officials Conference of Michigan, and the rest is history," Jarkko Turtiainen, Cloudpermit's Senior Vice President, explained. "We are delighted to be working with Silver Creek, Keeler, Pokagon, and Wayne to provide their citizens with an online way to build their community."

About Cloudpermit:

Cloudpermit provides community development software. We offer simple and online software solutions for building permitting, planning & zoning, and code enforcement. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, our SaaS (software-as-a-service) company was founded over ten years ago and is committed to delivering efficient, user-friendly, and accessible software solutions. Our cloud-based software streamlines land management processes for government staff, development communities, and citizens. For additional information, please visit cloudpermit.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About the Townships of Silver Creek, Keeler, Pokagon , and Wayne :

The Townships of Silver Creek, Keeler, Pokagon, and Wayne in southeast Michigan are home to approximately 25,000 residents. Silver Creek, Pokagon, and Wayne are part of Cass County, and Keeler is part of Van Buren County. Its residents enjoy picturesque rivers and lakes, welcoming nature, and peaceful residential living.

Media Contacts:

Anna Rolnicki

Cloudpermit's Vice President of Marketing

703-826-0930

anna.rolnicki@cloudpermit.com

Carly Thackray

Cloudpermit's Marketing and Communications Manager

437-882-0292

carly.thackray@cloudpermit.com

