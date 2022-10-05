NICKELODEON HOTELS & RESORTS RIVIERA MAYA RECEIVES BACK-TO-BACK PRESTIGIOUS AWARDS

MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karisma Hotels & Resorts and Grupo Lomas are honored to announce two awards for Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya and Aqua Nick, the Leading Edge Award and the prestigious AAA's Four Diamond Award. The Leading Edge Award, was given to Grupo Lomas and Karisma Hotels & Resorts in partnership with Paramount Global, WhiteWater and Water Technology, Inc. for recognition of their work on Aqua Nick, the sprawling six-acre Nickelodeon-themed water park located at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, designed to ignite the spark of play for guests of all ages with 21 water slides, 2 floating rivers, an activity pool, sliming events, and so much more. The AAA Four Diamond Award was presented for modern accommodations, cleanliness, and world-class service. AAA's 62 million members book more than 31% of all paid room nights in North America, relying on certifications to find accommodations and rates that match their expected level of service.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Rivera Maya (PRNewswire)

"These awards are proof of our commitment to providing a premier destination for guests to stay and play," said Frank Maduro, President of Premier Worldwide Marketing, the worldwide sales and marketing representative for Karisma Hotels and Resorts, "We are honored to receive these awards and are very thankful to our partners for helping us bring this vision to life, creating unforgettable vacation experiences for all."

The Leading Edge Award, given by The World Waterpark Association to Grupo Lomas and Karisma Hotels & Resorts, honors creativity and innovation in the water attractions industry. This is Nickelodeon's first-ever Aqua Nick in North America, welcoming over 195k guests since opening in August of 2021. Aqua Nick is the ultimate water attraction for Nickelodeon fans, offering over 500 meters of themed adventures, making it one of the largest waterparks in Mexico. For thrill-seekers, the waterpark features a 720-foot Adventure River, a 1,100-foot lazy river with iconic Nickelodeon sculptures and surprises, and the Big Plunge, Riptide Rush, and Bowl Blaster slides. Younger guests can visit PAW Patrol Adventure Bay, a play structure with exploratory paths, water cannons, a giant tipping bucket, and the opportunity to swim surrounded by PAW Patrol friends. More Nickelodeon fun can be found at Bikini Bottom Beach, where visitors can join SpongeBob SquarePants and friends at a multi-level water playground with slides and Slimetastic opportunities to interact with Nick's iconic green goo including a daily Super Sliming event, where guests can get doused with over 2500 gallons of Slime via a fully custom one-of-a-kind delivery system. The park has drenched fans in over 637,000 gallons of slime to date, including 375 Super Slimings and over 2,688 personal Slimings.

Additionally, the AAA Diamond program provides independent and trusted travel guidance to members and B2B travel groups, allowing AAA customers to book with confidence knowing the properties meet or exceed AAA's industry standards. To ensure accuracy and meet member expectations, AAA's team of professionally trained experts perform unannounced inspections, including physical and scientific assessments. Fifty-four thousand hotels and restaurants currently have Diamond designations ranging from approved to Five Diamond based on the quality of the experience, range of amenities, and level of hospitality members can expect. In addition to receiving the award, the resort also received AAA's new cleanliness certification, passing the ATP surface test. ATP surface testing scientifically identifies the presence or absence of biological matter, which is a gauge of general sanitation and levels of hygiene. ATP monitoring is recognized by the National Institutes of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention using the same screening technologies found in healthcare.

Guests of Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya can enjoy an unforgettable, high-quality family experience with the 5-star luxury of Karisma's renowned Gourmet Inclusive® dining options, expansive themed accommodations, seasonal events, and programming including the Nick Jr. Friends Event this fall, exciting character meet and greets, interactive activities, and complimentary unlimited access to Aqua Nick water park. Families can level up their autumn vacation and take advantage of significant savings with up to 43% off starting at $203 per person per night + up to $400 in Resort Credits when they book now through October 30 and travel September 8 through October 31, 2022.

For info about Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, or to book, visit karismahotels.com/nickelodeon-hotels-resorts.

Hi-res images are available for download here

About Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning luxury hotel collection that owns and manages an impressive portfolio of properties in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Property brands include Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma; El Dorado Spa Resorts by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma; Generations Resorts by Karisma; Hidden Beach Resort by Karisma; Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts; and Margaritaville St. Somewhere by Karisma. Properties have been honored with the industry's top accolades, including Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 100 Hotels in the World," Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 30 Hotels in Cancun," TripAdvisor® Traveler's Choice "Best Hotels for Romance," and AAA's "Five Diamond Award'' and "Four Diamond Award." Karisma Hotels & Resorts is committed to employee and community support while delivering authentic experiences to guests, receiving worldwide recognition for its compassionate and creative approach to hospitality management and product innovations.

About Nickelodeon International

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing, and feature films. Nickelodeon is one of the most globally recognized and widely distributed multimedia entertainment brands for kids and family, available in more than 400 million households across 170+ countries and territories via more than 100+ locally programmed channels and branded blocks. Outside of the United States, Nickelodeon is part of Paramount Networks International, a division of Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA). For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com.

Media Contact:

McKenzie Pickett, Alliance Connection

mckenzie@allianceconnection.com

Aqua Nick water park Riviera Maya (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Karisma Hotels & Resorts