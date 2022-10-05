Meetings Today Announces 2022 Best Of Awards Winners

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meetings Today announced the winners of its annual Best Of Awards, given to the top meeting facilities and destination marketing organizations (DMOs) in North America, as well as awards for the top global DMOs.

The 2022 Best Of Awards are the first following a year hiatus due to the pandemic's impact on the meetings and events industry, and while they have traditionally focused on hotel and resort meeting facilities, Meetings Today also expanded eligible award winters to include destinations (both domestic and international) and convention centers. The winners were selected via voting by Meetings Today's audience and content team.

"These are some of the top meeting facilities—and now convention centers and DMOs—in the business, and definitely can serve as a guide for meeting and event planners researching destinations and facilities for their upcoming meetings," said Tyler Davidson, vice president and chief content director of Meetings Today. "After a year hiatus, we're happy once again to bring to the fore these top facilities and destinations, and hope that planners will consider them for their meetings."

To discover the 2022 Best Of Awards winners, visit http://www.meetingstoday.com/best-of-awards.

The following criteria applied to the nomination of meeting facilities, where applicable: quality of meeting space; guest rooms; guest services and amenities; food and beverage service; efficiency and helpfulness of staff; availability of tech; recreational facilities and activities; cleanliness and COVID-19 protocols; and overall value and experience. The criteria for nominating destinations was the overall service they have provided to meeting planners for their meetings and events.

