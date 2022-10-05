Epson Introduces New Compact, Modern and Rugged Mobilink Portable Wireless Receipt Printers

Three New Mobilink Models Print High-Quality Receipts from Almost Anywhere

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To best meet the needs of portable, on-the-go point of sale environments, Epson is expanding its portfolio of Mobilink™ wireless receipt printers with three new printers – the Mobilink TM-P20II, Mobilink TM-P80II and Mobilink TM-P80II Plus. The new Mobilink portable receipt printers offer a sleek and modern enclosure, improved rugged design and enhanced wireless connectivity. Together these improvements can deliver better operational agility by untethering operators from a POS terminal, even taking them beyond the four walls if necessary.

The new ultra-compact Mobilink wireless portable thermal receipt printers are small, lightweight and easy to carry with a modern and wearable sleek design that combines style and functionality to suit a variety of business needs. From indoor applications, such as mobile sales transactions and line busting, to outdoor applications, including curbside pickup, direct store delivery, transportation logging, and field service, the new Mobilink printers enable businesses to easily print receipts on-the-go.

"For today's businesses – both large and small – speed and convenience are critically important for fostering positive customer experiences," said John Choi, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Keeping in mind the workflow flexibility that many businesses demand, we designed these new Mobilink printers to be compact and sleek, so they are easy to wear, yet also durable enough to withstand demanding indoor and outdoor environments. This provides merchants the versatility to meet their customers where they are."

Designed with durability in mind, the Mobilink printers are equipped with an IP54-rated water- and dust-resistant enclosure and drop ratings from 4.9 to 6.9 feet.1 The new Mobilink printers feature a fast-charging time and a long-lasting battery life up to 27 to 47 hours on a full charge.2 Featuring versatile connectivity, the new Mobilink printers can seamlessly be integrated with iOS, Android and Windows mobile platforms through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth® or through a USB-C cable.

Combining quality, power and connectivity, the Mobilink TM-P20II generates sharp, crisp 2-inch printouts and the Mobilink TM-P80II and TM-P80II Plus generate 3-inch printouts up to 100 mm/sec.3 The new Mobilink printers offer Paper Saving Mode to help reduce costs by decreasing the amount of paper used. Additionally, the TM-P80II Plus includes an auto-cutter and de-curler to help improve printout appearance and ensure clean, smooth edges.

Additional Mobilink Printers Features

Features Mobilink TM-P20II Mobilink TM-P80II Mobilink TM-P80II Plus Media Width 2-inches 3-inches 3-inches Drop Test Rating1 6.9 feet 6.2 feet 4.9 feet IP Rating IP54 IP54 IP54 Wi-Fi / Bluetooth / USB-C Connectivity Yes Yes Yes iOS / Android / Windows Compatible Yes Yes Yes Auto-Cutter / De-Curler No No Yes Max Battery Life2 Up to 27 hours Up to 47 hours Up to 34 hours Print Speed Up to 100mm/s Up to 100mm/s Up to 100mm/s Paper Saving Mode Yes Yes Yes Accessories Available Soft Case Shoulder Strap Belt Strap Spare Battery Single Battery Charger Quad Battery Charger Soft Case Shoulder Strap Belt Strap Spare Battery Single Battery Charger Quad Battery Charger Soft Case Shoulder Strap Belt Strap Spare Battery Single Battery Charger Quad Battery Charger

Availability

The Mobilink TM-P20II, Mobilink TM-P80II and Mobilink TM-P80II Plus are now available through Epson authorized channel partners. Backed by world-class service and support, the Mobilink printers come with a one-year limited warranty, with options to purchase Epson PreferredSM Plus Extended Service Plans for up to a total of five years of continuous coverage. For more information on Epson's full line of Mobilink printers, visit www.epson.com/mobilink.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson will become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Varies by model. See individual product specifications above.

2 Battery life will vary considerably depending on connectivity (Wi-Fi or Bluetooth), usage and environment.

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Mobilink is a trademark and Epson Preferred is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Windows is either a registered trademark or trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

