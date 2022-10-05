Endo Launches Unscripted Video Series With Real Dupuytren's Contracture Patients

Real Patients Talk About the Hand Condition and Treatments

Six short, unscripted "Coffee & Cords" videos explore various topics, including the tabletop test, finding a hand specialist and discussing treatment options

Videos can be seen online, with digital and social advertising to come later this year

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (OTC: ENDPQ) announced today the launch of its new branded video series, Coffee & Cords, which aims to educate people about Dupuytren's contracture (DC), a progressive hand condition that results in the formation of a collagen rope-like cord that pulls fingers toward the palm and affects an estimated 14 million Americans.

(PRNewsfoto/Endo International plc) (PRNewswire)

The Coffee & Cords videos feature five real patients with DC in a coffee shop discussing their experiences with the finger contracture condition, including the impact on their daily activities and treatment options. The conversations are unscripted and present the patients' actual experiences and views.

"Those who best understand and relate to DC patients are other patients—they've faced similar physical challenges, feelings about the condition and hesitations or confusion around treatment," said Justin Mattice, Vice President & General Manager, Medical Therapeutics at Endo. "We believe these authentic voices can empower others who think they may have DC to talk to a hand surgeon about treatment options, including XIAFLEX® (collagenase clostridium histolyticum), the only FDA-approved nonsurgical treatment for adults with DC with a palpable cord."

The six Coffee & Cords videos range from one to four minutes in length. The short episodes focus on specific topics so that people can easily find what they're interested in, or they can watch the entire series to get a fuller view of the patient experience—dealing with the effects of the finger contraction condition, understanding DC, doing the tabletop test, finding a hand specialist and discussing treatment options.

The videos are viewable on Endo's newly redesigned consumer website for XIAFLEX, found at XIAFLEX.com. Later this year, they will be used in digital and social advertising.

About Dupuytren's Contracture

DC is a lifelong condition that may get worse over time. It's caused by a buildup of collagen in the hand, which forms a rope-like cord that pulls fingers toward the palm so they can't be straightened. As DC progresses, it may become difficult for individuals to use their hand(s) for daily tasks and activities.

WHAT IS XIAFLEX®?

XIAFLEX is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with Dupuytren's contracture when a "cord" can be felt. It is not known if XIAFLEX is safe and effective in children under the age of 18.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR XIAFLEX

Do not receive XIAFLEX if you have had an allergic reaction to collagenase clostridium histolyticum or any of the ingredients in XIAFLEX, or to any other collagenase product. See the end of the Medication Guide for a complete list of ingredients in XIAFLEX.

XIAFLEX can cause serious side effects, including:

Tendon rupture or ligament damage. Receiving an injection of XIAFLEX may cause damage to a tendon or ligament in your hand and cause it to break or weaken. This could require surgery to fix the damaged tendon or ligament. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have trouble bending your injected finger (towards the wrist) after the swelling goes down or you have problems using your treated hand after your follow-up visit

Nerve injury or other serious injury of the hand. After finger procedures, some people developed tears in the skin (lacerations), and local skin and soft-tissue necrosis (death of skin cells). Some lacerations and necrosis required skin grafting, or other surgery including amputation. Call your healthcare provider right away if you get numbness, tingling, increased pain, or tears in the skin (laceration) in your treated finger or hand after your injection or after your follow-up visit

Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis. Severe allergic reactions can happen in people who receive XIAFLEX because it contains foreign proteins. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these symptoms of an allergic reaction after an injection of XIAFLEX:

Fainting. Fainting (passing out) or near fainting can happen in people who receive XIAFLEX, especially following finger procedures

If you have dizziness or feel faint after receiving XIAFLEX, lie down until the symptoms go away.

Increased chance of bleeding. Bleeding or bruising at the injection site can happen in people who receive XIAFLEX. Talk to your healthcare provider if you have a problem with your blood clotting. XIAFLEX may not be right for you.

Before receiving XIAFLEX, tell your healthcare provider if you have had an allergic reaction to a previous XIAFLEX injection, or have a bleeding problem or any other medical conditions. Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and non-prescription medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using XIAFLEX with certain other medicines can cause serious side effects. Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take medicines to thin your blood (anticoagulants). If you are told to stop taking a blood thinner before your XIAFLEX injection, your healthcare provider should tell you when to restart the blood thinner. Ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist for a list of these medicines if you are unsure.

The most common side effects with XIAFLEX for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture include:

swelling of the injection site or the hand

bruising or bleeding at the injection site

pain or tenderness of the injection site or the hand

swelling of the lymph nodes (glands) in the elbow or armpit

itching

breaks in the skin

redness or warmth of the skin

pain in the armpit

Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or does not go away. These are not all of the possible side effects with XIAFLEX. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist.

Click for full Prescribing Information, including Medication Guide.

