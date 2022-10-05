News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for September 2022

Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago

Compared to September 2019, passenger traffic increased by, 34.8% in Colombia, 30.3% in Mexico and 10.0% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for September 2022 reached a total of 4.9 million passengers, 28.5% above the levels reported in September 2019.

Compared to September 2019, passenger traffic increased by 34.8% in Colombia, 30.3% in Mexico and 10.0% in Puerto Rico. All countries of operations reported increases in both domestic and international traffic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods September 1 through September 30, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary










September


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019



Year to date


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019



2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Mexico

2,219,687

2,195,980

2,892,837

31.7

30.3


25,783,861

20,333,163

28,971,916

42.5

12.4

Domestic Traffic

1,288,816

1,206,184

1,569,259

30.1

21.8


12,367,374

10,676,596

13,369,220

25.2

8.1

International Traffic

930,871

989,796

1,323,578

33.7

42.2


13,416,487

9,656,567

15,602,696

61.6

16.3

San Juan, Puerto Rico

571,010

684,451

628,379

(8.2)

10.0


7,072,180

7,175,392

7,714,993

7.5

9.1

Domestic Traffic

513,775

638,187

574,079

(10.0)

11.7


6,315,138

6,811,926

7,041,345

3.4

11.5

International Traffic

57,235

46,264

54,300

17.4

(5.1)


757,042

363,466

673,648

85.3

(11.0)

Colombia

1,013,803

1,023,173

1,366,126

33.5

34.8


8,807,551

6,920,374

12,048,267

74.1

36.8

Domestic Traffic

866,614

875,405

1,134,432

29.6

30.9


7,457,666

5,911,758

10,056,838

70.1

34.9

International Traffic

147,189

147,768

231,694

56.8

57.4


1,349,885

1,008,616

1,991,429

97.4

47.5

Total Traffic

3,804,500

3,903,604

4,887,342

25.2

28.5


41,663,592

34,428,929

48,735,176

41.6

17.0

Domestic Traffic

2,669,205

2,719,776

3,277,770

20.5

22.8


26,140,178

23,400,280

30,467,403

30.2

16.6

International Traffic

1,135,295

1,183,828

1,609,572

36.0

41.8


15,523,414

11,028,649

18,267,773

65.6

17.7

 

Mexico Passenger Traffic









September


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019



Year to date


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

1,288,816

1,206,184

1,569,259

30.1

21.8


12,367,374

10,676,596

13,369,220

25.2

8.1

CUN

Cancun

701,857

727,985

927,307

27.4

32.1


6,703,534

6,542,411

7,676,725

17.3

14.5

CZM

Cozumel

11,395

18,832

16,210

(13.9)

42.3


147,802

121,384

131,438

8.3

(11.1)

HUX

Huatulco

52,827

44,841

64,850

44.6

22.8


575,881

445,092

652,082

46.5

13.2

MID

Merida

199,913

150,804

235,413

56.1

17.8


1,883,658

1,274,441

1,945,353

52.6

3.3

MTT

Minatitlan

10,436

6,458

8,560

32.5

(18.0)


105,315

68,420

74,228

8.5

(29.5)

OAX

Oaxaca

79,363

61,749

84,413

36.7

6.4


740,248

545,025

773,972

42.0

4.6

TAP

Tapachula

27,768

33,393

37,079

11.0

33.5


269,869

289,256

354,214

22.5

31.3

VER

Veracruz

110,206

78,829

99,141

25.8

(10.0)


1,035,408

722,171

902,477

25.0

(12.8)

VSA

Villahermosa

95,051

83,293

96,286

15.6

1.3


905,659

668,396

858,731

28.5

(5.2)

International Traffic

930,871

989,796

1,323,578

33.7

42.2


13,416,487

9,656,567

15,602,696

61.6

16.3

CUN

Cancun

889,419

933,081

1,254,056

34.4

41.0


12,671,074

9,062,268

14,721,839

62.5

16.2

CZM

Cozumel

9,085

15,259

21,773

42.7

139.7


286,592

259,158

370,567

43.0

29.3

HUX

Huatulco

974

890

859

(3.5)

(11.8)


107,659

18,973

65,099

243.1

(39.5)

MID

Merida

13,588

16,012

19,847

24.0

46.1


157,264

136,932

192,759

40.8

22.6

MTT

Minatitlan

507

401

1,279

219.0

152.3


5,987

4,481

9,541

112.9

59.4

OAX

Oaxaca

8,804

8,935

14,671

64.2

66.6


109,149

82,862

141,204

70.4

29.4

TAP

Tapachula

827

2,926

1,412

(51.7)

70.7


10,295

10,118

10,784

6.6

4.7

VER

Veracruz

5,797

7,414

7,744

4.5

33.6


52,349

59,178

70,317

18.8

34.3

VSA

Villahermosa

1,870

4,878

1,937

(60.3)

3.6


16,118

22,597

20,586

(8.9)

27.7

Traffic Total Mexico

2,219,687

2,195,980

2,892,837

31.7

30.3


25,783,861

20,333,163

28,971,916

42.5

12.4

CUN

Cancun

1,591,276

1,661,066

2,181,363

31.3

37.1


19,374,608

15,604,679

22,398,564

43.5

15.6

CZM

Cozumel

20,480

34,091

37,983

11.4

85.5


434,394

380,542

502,005

31.9

15.6

HUX

Huatulco

53,801

45,731

65,709

43.7

22.1


683,540

464,065

717,181

54.5

4.9

MID

Merida

213,501

166,816

255,260

53.0

19.6


2,040,922

1,411,373

2,138,112

51.5

4.8

MTT

Minatitlan

10,943

6,859

9,839

43.4

(10.1)


111,302

72,901

83,769

14.9

(24.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

88,167

70,684

99,084

40.2

12.4


849,397

627,887

915,176

45.8

7.7

TAP

Tapachula

28,595

36,319

38,491

6.0

34.6


280,164

299,374

364,998

21.9

30.3

VER

Veracruz

116,003

86,243

106,885

23.9

(7.9)


1,087,757

781,349

972,794

24.5

(10.6)

VSA

Villahermosa

96,921

88,171

98,223

11.4

1.3


921,777

690,993

879,317

27.3

(4.6)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









September


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019



Year to date


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

SJU Total

571,010

684,451

628,379

(8.2)

10.0


7,072,180

7,175,392

7,714,993

7.5

9.1

Domestic Traffic

513,775

638,187

574,079

(10.0)

11.7


6,315,138

6,811,926

7,041,345

3.4

11.5

International Traffic

57,235

46,264

54,300

17.4

(5.1)


757,042

363,466

673,648

85.3

(11.0)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan












September


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019



Year to date


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

866,614

875,405

1,134,432

29.6

30.9


7,457,666

5,911,758

10,056,838

70.1

34.9

MDE

Rionegro

626,731

626,296

838,452

33.9

33.8


5,409,532

4,093,875

7,450,389

82.0

37.7

EOH

Medellin

93,303

97,384

112,778

15.8

20.9


801,648

692,976

928,022

33.9

15.8

MTR

Monteria

86,707

100,011

126,729

26.7

46.2


734,571

732,750

1,156,661

57.9

57.5

APO

Carepa

20,026

21,592

21,415

(0.8)

6.9


163,387

153,181

199,627

30.3

22.2

UIB

Quibdo

32,479

27,482

33,848

23.2

4.2


279,172

211,016

272,244

29.0

(2.5)

CZU

Corozal

7,368

2,640

1,210

(54.2)

(83.6)


69,356

27,960

49,895

78.5

(28.1)

International Traffic

147,189

147,768

231,694

56.8

57.4


1,349,885

1,008,616

1,991,429

97.4

47.5

MDE

Rionegro

147,189

147,768

231,694

56.8

57.4


1,349,885

1,008,616

1,991,429

97.4

47.5

EOH

Medellin












MTR

Monteria












APO

Carepa












UIB

Quibdo












CZU

Corozal












Traffic Total Colombia

1,013,803

1,023,173

1,366,126

33.5

34.8


8,807,551

6,920,374

12,048,267

74.1

36.8

MDE

Rionegro

773,920

774,064

1,070,146

38.3

38.3


6,759,417

5,102,491

9,441,818

85.0

39.7

EOH

Medellin

93303

97,384

112,778

15.8

20.9


801,648

692,976

928,022

33.9

15.8

MTR

Monteria

86,707

100,011

126,729

26.7

46.2


734,571

732,750

1,156,661

57.9

57.5

APO

Carepa

20,026

21,592

21,415

(0.8)

6.9


163,387

153,181

199,627

30.3

22.2

UIB

Quibdo

32,479

27,482

33,848

23.2

4.2


279,172

211,016

272,244

29.0

(2.5)

CZU

Corozal

7,368

2,640

1,210

(54.2)

(83.6)


69,356

27,960

49,895

78.5

(28.1)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-september-2022-301641965.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.