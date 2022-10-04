Schell Martin Names Reid Shorter as RVP in LA and MS

Newly appointed leader expands firm's existing leadership pipeline and business management capabilities

MANDEVILLE, La., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig Schell, President, of Schell Martin is pleased to announce Reid Shorter has been promoted to Regional Vice President, effective October 1, 2022.

Reid Shorter (PRNewswire)

Newly appointed leader expands firm's existing leadership pipeline and business management capabilities

In his new role, Shorter will continue to be involved in strategic sales management for several key accounts, in addition to increased responsibilities related to firm management across the Louisiana-Mississippi region.

"It's been exciting to watch Reid launch his professional career here at Schell Martin," said Craig Schell. "His personal drive, successful track record and commitment to deliver exceptional customer service make him stand out. Reid earned this opportunity by earning my confidence."

"This is a really exciting time in our industry," says Reid Shorter. "Finding new ways to solve the day-to-day challenges has given me both autonomy and space to grow—as a person and as a leader—with a great team, here, at Schell Martin. I'm honored Craig's selected me for this leadership position."

A Louisiana native, with a background in business administration, Reid joined the manufacturers' rep firm in 2016. He's served as an Outside Sales Representative for almost four years in the Greater New Orleans, Houma, Morgan City and MS Gulf Coast markets of the firm's territory. Prior to that role, he served as an Inside Sales Rep for almost two and a half years at the firm.

Shorter earned his MBA from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2019, and a BA in Business Administration/Management from Southeastern Louisiana University in 2016. He'd previously earned his Bachelors in Small Business Administration/Management from Southeastern Louisiana University.

ABOUT JD MARTIN:

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. For more than 68 years, we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, waste water treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 15 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, The Carolinas and Florida. To learn more about JD Martin click here.

Contact:

Craig Schell

President, Schell Martin

(504) 458-1899

cschell@schellco.com

SCHELL MARTIN (PRNewswire)

JD Martin Company, Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JD Martin Co.