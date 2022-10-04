Mesh Payments Named to the 2022 CB Insights' Fintech 250 List

Mesh recognized for achievements in corporate spend and expense management

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Mesh Payments to its fifth-annual Fintech 250 ranking, showcasing the 250 most promising private fintech companies of 2022.

"This year's Fintech 250 winners are shaping the future of financial services, from payments and banking to investing and insurance," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Representing more than 30 countries, these companies are creating safer and more efficient payment methods and transforming how traditional banking, insurance and investing products are delivered. Together, they not only make financial services more convenient for users, but also make them available to more people, especially traditionally underserved populations around the globe."

"We are laser-focused on giving finance teams and CFOs the automation and insights they need to manage their day-to-day operations more effectively," said Oded Zehavi, co-founder & CEO, Mesh Payments. "Being named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 list is further validation that our product is delivering for customers. Everything we do is to help our customers increase efficiency and be more successful."

Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team selected these 250 winners from a pool of over 12,500 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed over 2,000 of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

More than 1,000+ companies and close to $1B annualized payment volume (TPV) flow through the Mesh platform. Mesh brings efficiencies and innovation to the entire CFO tech stack so companies can operate more nimbly against changing market conditions. Businesses leveraging Mesh are 5X more efficient, in aggregate, saving their finance teams, on average, three days a month.

Quick facts on the 2022 Fintech 250:

Equity funding and deals : The Fintech 250 cohort has raised over $115B in equity funding across over 1,100 deals since the start of 2017 (as of 9/20/2022). In 2021 alone, winners raised over $51B across 337 equity deals.

Unicorns : There are 159 companies with $1B+ valuations on the list.

Global Reach: Globalization is a key theme for this year's Fintech 250. The winners represent 33 different countries across the globe - 7 more than last year. Just over half (53%) of the selected companies are headquartered in the US, which is the fewest we've seen in the Fintech 250 since 2017. The UK came in second with 31 winners (12%), followed by India with 14 (6%), Brazil with 9 (4%), and Germany with 7 (3%).

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Mesh Payments

Mesh Payments is a finance automation that gives finance managers more granular control and leverage over their corporate spend. Mesh is disrupting the CFO tech stack, bringing innovation and automation to every corner of finance operations, and freeing up finance teams to focus on better managing day-to-day financial operations.

Mesh powers some of the world's fastest-growing brands, including Monday.com, Hippo Insurance, Sezzle, Riskified and Snyk. Mesh is headquartered in New York and venture-backed by Alpha Wave, Tiger Management Global and others.

For more information, visit www.meshpayments.com or follow on LinkedIn.

