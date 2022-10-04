Max Stock Limited Reports Updated Shareholder Register

CAESAREA, Israel , Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today reported the below updated shareholder register as of October 3, 2022
Shareholder register
As of October 3, 2022
Ordinary shares
No.
Registered shareholder
ID no.
Address
TASE security no.
Share class and par value
No. of shares (1)
Holding shares on trust
1
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Nominee Company Ltd.
Co. no. 515736817
2 Ahuzat Bait, Tel Aviv
1168558
Ordinary shares with no par value
142,450,805
No.
(1) Total treasury stock held by the Company as of October 3, 2022: 1,512,956 ordinary shares. Total issued shares for calculating both equity and voting rights: 140,937,849 ordinary shares.
Unlisted options
No.
Name
ID no.
Address
TASE security no.
No. of options
Holding shares on trust
1
Altshuler Shaham Trusts Ltd. (for Company officers)
513901330
19A Habarzel St., Tel Aviv
1171263
1,376,303
Yes
Altshuler Shaham Trusts Ltd. (for Company employees)
513901330
19A Habarzel St., Tel Aviv
1171263
1,035,220
Yes
Total
2,411,523
-
About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 55 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il
Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
talia@maxstock.co.il
