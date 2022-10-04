Max Stock Limited Reports Updated Shareholder Register

CAESAREA, Israel , Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today reported the below updated shareholder register as of October 3, 2022

Shareholder register

As of October 3, 2022

Ordinary shares

No. Registered shareholder ID no. Address TASE security no. Share class and par value No. of shares (1) Holding shares on trust 1 Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Nominee Company Ltd. Co. no. 515736817 2 Ahuzat Bait, Tel Aviv 1168558 Ordinary shares with no par value 142,450,805 No.

(1) Total treasury stock held by the Company as of October 3, 2022: 1,512,956 ordinary shares. Total issued shares for calculating both equity and voting rights: 140,937,849 ordinary shares.

Unlisted options

No. Name ID no. Address TASE security no. No. of options Holding shares on trust 1 Altshuler Shaham Trusts Ltd. (for Company officers) 513901330 19A Habarzel St., Tel Aviv 1171263 1,376,303 Yes

Altshuler Shaham Trusts Ltd. (for Company employees) 513901330 19A Habarzel St., Tel Aviv 1171263 1,035,220 Yes Total 2,411,523 -

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 55 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

