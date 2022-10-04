Hamilton Lane Expands Footprint Across EMEA, Doubling Number of Offices in the Region from 2021

Firm has opened offices in Milan , headed by Anastasia Di Carlo ; in Stockholm , headed by Katrin Boström; and in Zug, headed by Ralph Aerni

Added senior leaders across London , Frankfurt and Zug in response to client demand and platform expansion

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As investor demand for private markets strategies continues to grow, leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) has expanded its footprint across Europe, hiring a number of senior executives across London and Frankfurt, and adding outposts in Milan, Stockholm and Zug since the beginning of 2021.

The firm has grown its team and presence in key regions throughout Europe in an effort to better service clients locally:

Frankfurt

Frankfurt outpost as a Principal on the Client Solutions team, covering Germany and Austria . Earlier this year, Christian D'Amico joined the firm'soutpost as a Principal on the Client Solutions team, coveringand

D'Amico comes from BNY Mellon Investment Management, where he served as Director of Institutional and Wholesale Sales and brings 20 years of experience in the financial and capital markets, including Director of Institutions Germany & Austria at Janus Capital International and Director Business Development at Feri Institutional Advisors. He reports to Ralph Aerni , Head of Client Solutions, EMEA.

London

Drew Schardt , Head of Global Investment Strategy and Co-Head of Investments. Carolin Blank , who has been with the firm since 2017, recently assumed a new leadership role as Head of Relationship Management, EMEA, focused on the oversight of client servicing within the region and further integrating with the Investment Team. She reports to, Head of Global Investment Strategy and Co-Head of Investments.

Ireland . Prior to GAM he was an Executive Vice President at PIMCO for nearly a decade, heading the UK institutional client group. He reports to Aerni. Ben Edwards recently joined the firm's Client Solutions Group as a Principal, responsible for UK institutions and their advisers. Edwards brings more than 20 years of experience in finance, with 15 years of his career spent overseeing UK institutional clients. Most recently, he led GAM's institutional business in the UK and. Prior to GAM he was an Executive Vice President at PIMCO for nearly a decade, heading the UK institutional client group. He reports to Aerni.

London from Conshohocken, PA , to support Hamilton Lane's expanding investment footprint across Europe . He has been with the firm for nearly 14 years and oversees the recommendation of all primary fund investments globally. He reports to Richard Hope , Head of EMEA, and Tom Kerr , Co-Head of Investments. John Stake , an Investment Committee member and Co-Head of the firm's Fund Investment Team, recently relocated tofrom, to support Hamilton Lane's expanding investment footprint across. He has been with the firm for nearly 14 years and oversees the recommendation of all primary fund investments globally. He reports to, Head of EMEA, and, Co-Head of Investments.

Milan

Milan in 2021, and the firm established a formal presence there this year. Di Carlo has more than 15 years of international experience in private capital investing as well as client relations. After serving clients in the region for several years, Principal Anastasia Di Carlo relocated toin 2021, and the firm established a formal presence there this year.has more than 15 years of international experience in private capital investing as well as client relations.

Di Carlo is responsible for client management locally and plays a significant role in the development of Hamilton Lane's investment activities and client relationships in Italy . She relocated to Milan from the firm's Sydney office, where she had worked since 2019. She reports to Blank.

Stockholm

Stockholm . Boström sits within the firm's Client Solutions Group, where she is responsible for business development across both institutional and private wealth channels in Sweden and the wider Nordic region. She has more than 15 years of experience in the space, having previously served as Head of Client Relations at Carneo Asset Managers. She reports to Aerni. Managing Director Katrin Boström joined Hamilton Lane earlier this year to lead the firm's new office in. Boström sits within the firm's Client Solutions Group, where she is responsible for business development across both institutional and private wealth channels inand the wider Nordic region. She has more than 15 years of experience in the space, having previously served as Head of Client Relations at Carneo Asset Managers. She reports to Aerni.

Zug

Victor Jung Frederick Shaw , Chief Risk Officer and Global Head of Operations. In June, joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Digital Assets, based in Zug. He is responsible for developing and overseeing the execution of the firm's global digital asset strategy, and reports to, Chief Risk Officer and Global Head of Operations.

Asia Pacific , at Partners Group. Jung brings nearly a decade of leadership experience in financial services across both institutional and private wealth channels to Hamilton Lane. He was most recently Head of Distribution Partners & Liquid Private Markets –, at Partners Group.

Rainer Kobler . The firm's Zug office continues to grow, having first opened in early 2022 in conjunction with the appointments of Aerni and Vice President

Hope said: "Continued expansion in Europe and bolstering our local teams are key strategic initiatives for our organisation. Against the backdrop of an uncertain macro environment, institutional and private wealth investors are taking into account the strong historical performance of private markets and are looking to increase their exposure to the asset class."

Aerni commented: "We have grown intentionally and thoughtfully, adding talent in key geographies and within our institutional and private wealth channels across EMEA. We've continued to reinforce our presence due to increasing client demand and interest in Hamilton Lane's suite of institutional and private wealth products, and today we believe we are well positioned to provide the highest calibre of service to our clients."

With the addition of the Milan, Stockholm and Zug offices, Hamilton Lane now has six offices across the EMEA region, double the number than at the end of 2020.*

*In the EMEA region, the firm already had established offices in London, Frankfurt and Tel Aviv.

