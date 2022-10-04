Deborah Levy Joins Newfront Employee Benefits Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront , a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage, welcomes Deborah Levy as Vice President, Employee Benefits. Deborah brings nearly 20 years of industry experience.

"We're thrilled to add Deborah to our elite and growing employee benefits team," said Newfront President Brian Hetherington. "Her expertise in developing strategic solutions for clients is a perfect fit for us."

Deborah joins Newfront from USI and is located in Seattle.

"As we continue to expand our Employee Benefits practice, Deborah brings a deep understanding of the market in the Pacific Northwest," said Emily Sugars, Vice President of Sales.

Deborah focuses on the construction, marine, and labor sectors.

"I look forward to bringing the Newfront experience to more clients," she said. "Innovative solutions must involve differentiating technology, which Newfront offers."

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout the country and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the modern insurance experience here .

