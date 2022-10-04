Abstrakt Announces 6 New Integration Partners

PHOENIX, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstrakt announced that the company has expanded its solution with six new integration partners including Five9, Outreach, Genesys, RingCentral, NICE InContact, and Hubspot.

This partnership expansion will provide seamless solutions to customers as Abstrakt will now automatically launch and close with the use of your dialer or sales engagement platform. Many organizations still use Abstrakt as a standalone solution.

What's even more exciting is that Abstrakt is able to pass the transcript and call details to the contact record in your platform immediately after the call. Based on how your integration is set up, this can automatically be pushed to your CRM.

"Expanding Abstrakt's integration partners has been a priority for our team," said Greg Reffner, CEO & Founder of Abstrakt. "Being able to offer a seamless solution will fill a void in the market for companies looking to have both real-time call coaching and actionable insights that can be implemented immediately."

Benefits of Real-Time Call Coaching Software

Automated Playbooks allow your team to focus on the call without missing qualifying questions. allow your team to focus on the call without missing qualifying questions.

Real-Time objection handling assistance driven by software, not humans.

Automated compliance monitoring along with 100% quality assurance.

Transcripts and audio recording (if turned on) are available immediately after the call and automatically uploaded to your dialer or sales engagement tool.

To learn more about real-time call coaching software, visit Abstrakt.ai.

About Abstrakt Corp:

Abstrakt provides Real-Time Call Coaching software that is transforming teams like yours. We have redefined the call coaching market by offering real-time solutions - no more waiting to make a change. Real-time objection handling, automated QA & playbooks are triggered in REAL-TIME while on the call all based on what is being said. Eliminate the need for QA, receive compliance on autopilot, and never worry about a missed opportunity again.

