16 Handles & Oatly Debut Pumpkin Spice Non-Dairy Soft Serve

New York City's Beloved Soft Serve Brand to Offer New Fall Flavor for Limited Time Only

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the beginning of fall, 16 Handles and Oatly have collaborated to debut a non-dairy soft serve version of the viral seasonal flavor, Pumpkin Spice. Starting September 30, customers at all 16 Handles locations can indulge in the delicious pumpkin taste that always satisfies during the start of the holiday season.

The Pumpkin Spice non-dairy soft serve is created with a blend of natural flavors combined with Oatly's creamy oatmilk as a base which creates a sweet and savory pumpkin-flavored treat everyone craves this time of year. It is available for a limited time only through October.

The well-known dessert brand has an ongoing partnership with Oatly to serve it's non-dairy, oatmilk based soft serve, often collaborating on new, seasonal and unexpected flavors. This past summer, the two brands launched popular Chocolate Cake and Marshmallow and S'mores flavors. Each recipe is flawlessly crafted between 16 Handles' and Oatly's culinary teams to create a delicious, non-dairy treat. Not only is Oatly soft serve certified vegan, it's also certified non-GMO, gluten free, and kosher. The Pumpkin Spice soft serve will be featured for a limited time as one of two oatmilk-based flavors that 16 Handles offers year-round.

"We are excited to introduce this Pumpkin Spice non-dairy soft serve flavor in all of our stores this fall," said CEO Neil Hershman. "Pumpkin is always one of our most popular seasonal flavors, and partnering with Oatly on this all-new recipe is the perfect way to start the season."

16 Handles was founded in 2008 and has since grown to 30 stores across five states. The brand sets itself apart with modern store design, an exclusive and addictive product lineup, and an unparalleled customer experience. The menu features 16 different soft serve flavors, 50+ toppings and sauces, as well as a variety of frozen novelties such as cakes, take-home pints, and toppings to go.

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan's East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to over 30 locations with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks, and other treats & snacks. Each shop's full menu is available in store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers. For more information, visit 16handles.com.

