ATIAN Rose Gin Announces Month-Long Fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIAN Rose Gin announces a campaign for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in partnership with the Dolphins Challenge Cancer.

ATIAN Rose Gin (PRNewswire)

Imbibers can support the cause by drinking pink at top bars and restaurants around South Florida, with the brand donating $1 for every ATIAN cocktail sold through October at venues including Beaker & Gray, BleauBar at Fontainebleau, Louie Bossi's, Sweet Liberty and more (see Appendix for full list).

ATIAN will also donate $3 for each bottle purchased online here throughout October, with shipping to 40 states. The rose gin can be enjoyed neat, on ice, or in a variety of modern and classic cocktails - the perfect addition to any home bar.

Funds will be donated to the Dolphins Challenge Cancer, 100% of which is directed to support innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center , South Florida's only NCI-Designated Cancer Center. Part of the University of Miami Health System and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Sylvester is home to 2,400+ expert physicians, researchers, and staff working to discover, develop, and deliver world-class cancer care.

ATIAN is a vapor distilled, super-premium rose gin infused with 13 hand-picked botanicals from South Africa. Inspired by the connection between the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, ATIAN is rooted in a rich history of spice trading. ATIAN's mission is to share the faraway flavors of sustainably sourced South African floral kingdom with the world, merging traditional gin botanicals with those unique to the region. Ensuring the gin's creation is never at nature's expense, ATIAN has partnered with FynbosLIFE, a non-profit organization protecting the local plant species through educational opportunities, a conservation nursery, and rehabilitation projects.

ATIAN's quality has been recognized since launching in summer 2022 by the Beverage Tasting Institute with 94 Points and a Gold Medal Exceptional rating, as well as the SIP Awards Gold Tasting Medal and Platinum Design Medal for Individual Bottle Design. Learn more here and follow on Instagram @atian.gin .

APPENDIX: Participating Venues

Baby Jane

Beaker & Gray

Better Days

BleauBar at Fontainebleau

Boatyard

Corner Bar

DOYA

Elisabetta's

Grails

Jensen's Liquors

Julia and Henry's

Louie Bossi's

Mamey

Mickey Burkes

Orno

Rooftop @1WLO Fort Lauderdale

Rosa Sky

Rusty Pelican

S3

Sweet Liberty

Thatch

Time Out Market Miami

The River Oyster Bar

The Sylvester

YOLO

