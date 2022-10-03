ALLEN MEDIA GROUP'S THE WEATHER CHANNEL CONTINUED TO BE THE #1 SOURCE OF LIFESAVING COVERAGE AS HURRICANE IAN DEVASTED FLORIDA AND THE SOUTHEAST

The Weather Channel Television Network, The Weather Channel Streaming App, Local Now, The Weather Channel en Español and theGrio Delivered Unrivaled Critical Lifesaving Storm Information Across Multiple Platforms

ATLANTA and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewers had more access to Hurricane Ian coverage than ever before due to the around-the-clock live coverage from Allen Media Group (AMG), led by America's most trusted news brand The Weather Channel television network and The Weather Channel Streaming App. AMG's streaming brands Local Now, The Weather Channel en Español and theGrio also provided free local and national coverage of the devastating storm. AMG brands, led by The Weather Channel, provided unparalleled expertise and weather coverage on both linear and digital platforms to help viewers prepare and stay safe for this record-breaking storm.

The Weather Channel, once again proved it is the network Americans turn to when they need critical lifesaving weather news and information.

Reached 1 in 4 U.S. households over the course of the network's initial storm coverage ( September 24 – September 28 )

Was the #1 cable network for audiences 25-54 during Hurricane Ian's landfall day (9/28) and

Ranked in the top five among all cable networks for the duration of the storm, according to Nielsen data

The Weather Channel stationed teams in hurricane-affected areas across Florida and the Carolinas. As Hurricane Ian approached the coast of Florida and made landfall, The Weather Channel experienced strong viewer engagement among adults 25-54, averaging more than 2.5 hours in time spent viewing. The Weather Channel also broadcast its live Hurricane Ian coverage on SiriusXM channels 134 and 512 and provided continuous updates across Facebook and Twitter as the storm intensified and approached landfall.

The Weather Channel Streaming App made it possible for the first time ever during a major hurricane for viewers to access the television network's live around-the-clock coverage on Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung and Android streaming platforms. In addition to the network's live feed, viewers could watch a special multi-camera live stream of the hurricane's landfall and resultant storm surge via the Hurricane Ian Landfall Cams Special Stream. During Hurricane Ian's Florida landfall, the average consumer spent 4 hours in the app. The Weather Channel Streaming App is available for authenticated cable customers or via Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) subscription packages which include a 7-day free trial. The Weather Channel saw unprecedented increases in new DTC subscribers and streaming viewers, who consumed 74.6 million minutes over the 3-day storm period (9/27 - 9/29) – a peak for the network.

Local Now, the nation's fastest growing free-streaming platform for local news, weather, sports and entertainment, provided audiences access to live coverage across all its markets, including nine local network-affiliated channels in the state of Florida. Viewers could access for free Local Now's coverage of the storm, localized for every market, on their phones, laptops and favorite connected TV platforms. During Hurricane Ian, Local Now saw record high audiences and gained a 44% increase in viewing hours versus the average of the prior 3-day span, with almost half of its consumption hours occurring on the day of landfall.

The Weather Channel en Español – the first 24/7 Spanish-language free-streaming weather news network in the United States – streamed live coverage of the storm which featured dedicated meteorologist Felecia Combs reporting live from Englewood, FL. When Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico beginning on September 13th, AMG, The Weather Channel, and The Weather Channel en Español made history by covering this storm simultaneously in both English and in Spanish. The Weather Channel en Español viewers were able to stream Hurricane Ian coverage on The Weather Channel Streaming App, Local Now, Sports.tv, theGrio, Roku Channel, Fubo Latino, Xumo, YouTubeTV, and Canela.tv.

TheGrio news network and website shared digital updates that spoke to the severity and effects of the category 4 storm. The individual performance of each platform during this severe weather event shows the importance of the stellar brands that make-up AMG's portfolio and highlights the media company's larger commitment of ensuring that lifesaving news and information is accessible to everyone.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people and communities that were impacted by this devastating storm," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "There's no news source America trusts more than The Weather Channel when facing massive life-threatening storms like Hurricane Ian. I am incredibly proud of the way our teams worked around the clock, coordinating with government officials at all levels, to ensure Americans had access to real-time lifesaving information. We have invested heavily to ensure that every human being, no matter their background or economic circumstance, has access to the news they need."

Live coverage of Hurricane Ian's destructive winds, flooding rainfall and the resulting aftermath continues across AMG brands: The Weather Channel, The Weather Channel Streaming App, Local Now, The Weather Channel en Español, and theGrio.

