RNDC WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 988

Second Southern Location of Liquor Distributor Successfully Unionizes

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers and helpers at Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), a beer, wine, and liquor distributor, voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 988. They are the first location of what will be many in Texas to organize, and just the second in the South.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"The last few years have made clear that workers who power this nation's supply chain are essential to our economy, and deserve better from their employers," said Robert Mele, Local 988 President. "The Teamsters are proud to lead this historic Houston organizing drive, and Local 988's 8,000 members are proud to welcome these hardworking RNDC staff to the Teamster family."

"These workers stood strong and refused to back down, and that's what being a Teamster is all about," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "It's a new day in Texas for the Teamsters and a new day for America's labor movement. We're going to bring the same intense energy to bargaining with RNDC that we bring to every contract, so buckle up and hold on tight."

"This victory was a long time coming," said RNDC Driver Martin Williams. "I'm so proud of all my coworkers, who stepped up and stuck together to make it happen. We are Teamsters, and now it's time to get the contract we deserve."

"We started this fight because we want what everybody wants — respect on the job and to be able to provide for our families," said RNDC Driver Osvaldo Herrera. "This was the first big step, but the fight's not over. We are in this for the long haul."

Chartered in 1967, Teamsters Local 988 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Houston and the surrounding communities. For more information, visit Teamster988.org/.

