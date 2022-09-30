LeafFilter® Gutter Protection Named a Winner in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Home Reno Awards

HUDSON, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, the world's largest gutter protection solutions company, announced today that it has been named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Home Reno Awards in the Greatest Gutter Guards category. Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has empowered homeowners to eliminate gutter cleaning hassles.

LeafFilter Gutter Protection has improved the strength and longevity of gutter systems for over 1 million customers across North America. From its innovative design and award-winning technology to its seamless installation, LeafFilter offers homeowners the best gutter protection on the market. It features various colors and is backed by a lifetime warranty; its patented, three-piece system with a micromesh interior and uPVC framing optimizes debris repellence and weather resistance.

"We're honored that Good Housekeeping has selected LeafFilter as a winner in the Home Reno awards," said Chris Counahan, President of LeafFilter. "We're on a mission to improve the lives of our customers by ensuring their homes are safely protected from the damage of clogged gutters, so they can spend more time doing the things they love. We're grateful that Good Housekeeping recognizes all the hard work we've put into our product."

LeafFilter Gutter Protection is intentionally designed to improve the quality of life for homeowners everywhere, particularly those looking to safely protect and maintain their homes for years to come. Custom installations and financing options allow representatives to work with each homeowner's existing gutters and budget, allowing projects to be completed in a matter of hours instead of weeks or months.

The full list of 2022 categories and winners of the Good Housekeeping Home Reno Awards can be found here: www.goodhousekeeping.com/homereno2022.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded, innovative home solutions in North America. The company is on a mission to enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families by delivering seamless, transformative home solutions including gutter protection, home safety, water purification, and other home enhancement products. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, and locations across the U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home has become a trusted partner to over 1.1 million homeowners. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

