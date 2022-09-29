Orange Comet and AMC Networks Expand Exclusive NFT Partnership to Further Elevate The Walking Dead Franchise and Bring The Immortal Universe of Anne Rice into the Metaverse

After the success of "The Walking Dead NFT Collection," leading Web3 and media companies embark on a long-term collaboration to enhance fan experiences across multiple franchises.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Comet , Inc., a premium Web3 entertainment company, and AMC Networks, the home of the global powerhouse series The Walking Dead, today announced an expansion of their exclusive partnership with the launch of NFTs and virtual environments for AMC's next big franchise, The Immortal Universe of Anne Rice. This exclusive new Metaverse will kick off alongside AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, set to premiere Sun., Oct. 2 at 10/9c on AMC and AMC+, and follow with Anne Rice's The Mayfair Witches early next year.

AMC’s (PRNewswire)

In addition, AMC and Orange Comet announced an expansion of scope for their hit The Walking Dead NFT Collection, which will now encompass the show's ever-expanding universe, including the upcoming The Walking Dead: Dead City, starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; and the announced spinoff series featuring the characters of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Rick and Michonne (Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira) set to premiere in 2023. The Walking Dead's Last Episodes premiere Sun., Oct. 2 at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+.

NFTs for both The Walking Dead Universe and The Immortal Universe of Anne Rice will be featured on OpenSea in a custom Orange Comet marketplace.

This ongoing partnership with AMC Networks furthers Orange Comet's NFT and Web3 dominance in entertainment, signifying its tremendous ability to forge interactive and elevated fan experiences like no other and deepening its relationship with one of the most respected television networks and streaming platforms around the world.

Like The Walking Dead NFT Collection's ongoing expansion, the iconic Immortal Universe of Anne Rice will come to life in a cinematic Metaverse environment, offering fans and Web3 collectors a next generational collect-to-earn experience.

"AMC Networks has a proven track record of producing shows that break through the pop culture noise and attract highly passionate and committed fans," said Clayton Neuman, VP of Games at AMC. "As The Walking Dead Universe enters its exciting second chapter, and we embark on the launch of our next epic franchise with Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, we're excited to continue working with Orange Comet to deliver our viewers a world-class digital collectible experience that complements and enhances their favorite shows."

"The first mint initiated a fan frenzy among dedicated supporters of The Walking Dead, selling out in less than an hour," said Dave Broome, CEO of Orange Comet. "AMC has created universes full of vivid imagery, memorable characters and a vast scope that feeds into the intensive and thoughtful creative process at Orange Comet, allowing us to continue crafting the best-in-class digital experiences that will surely keep audiences engaged with the franchises for years to come."

The Walking Dead's next NFT collection mints on Oct. 5 and will feature Signature 3D Avatars, life-like hand-sculpted recreations of fan favorite characters such as Daryl, Rick, Carol and more. With these Avatars, fans will be able to enter The Walking Dead Lands — a post-apocalyptic open-world build-and-earn experience based on The Walking Dead. The first drop will feature a public mint as well as an exclusive Walker-Pass-only private drop featuring a 1-to-1 rarity match. For more details, visit http://orangecomet.com/twdavatars .

For the latest information on Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire NFT collection, fans can visit http://interviewwiththevampirenfts.com and to learn more about Orange Comet's overall AMC NFT collection they can go to https://orangecomet.com. They can also now sign up there to stay informed on the latest news surrounding this one-of-a-kind partnership and follow on social media @OrangeCometNft.

ABOUT ORANGE COMET

Orange Comet is a premium Web3 entertainment company focused on producing high quality and disruptive NFT digital collectibles and Metaverse experiences. The Company's team brings together some of the world's leading and award-winning media creators, producers, and artists to partner with the biggest brands, IP and talent across music, sports, arts and entertainment. By blending super-creative content and game-changing technology, our mission is to create groundbreaking NFT experiences for the passionate fan bases of our clients, simultaneously unlocking new levels of interest, engagement and revenue. Co-founded by Hollywood veteran producer, Dave Broome, NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and Grammy award-winning music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Orange Comet is powered by a passionate group of people that believe the future of all entertainment and media is on the verge of major disruptive change through a variety of blockchain experiences. Dedicated to blockchain sustainability, Orange Comet runs on green servers and builds a carbon-negative solution in the NFT space, including partnering with eco-conscious blockchains. Our collective diversity in background, expertise and industries, works to help our clients shape their businesses for the emerging Metaverse of opportunities that awaits. For more information, visit us at OrangeComet.com , as well as on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

ABOUT AMC NETWORKS

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films and RLJE Films. AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

ABOUT OPENSEA

OpenSea is the world's first and largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). A core part of OpenSea's vision is that open protocols like Ethereum and interoperable standards like ERC-721 and ERC-1155 will enable vibrant new economies. They're building tools that allow consumers to trade their items freely, creators to launch new digital works, and developers to build rich, integrated marketplaces for their digital items.

