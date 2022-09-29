Onion Global Embraces Corporate Social Responsibility to Advance Rural Revitalization

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that connects the world's fresh, fashionable, and future technology-based brands to young people in China and across Asia, recently announced that the Company has donated a batch of daily supplies to the Guangdong Rural Women Development Foundation ("the Foundation") in an effort to empower the development of rural areas supported by the Foundation. The daily supplies were mainly LUCA BRAND products from Onion Global's private label brand matrix.

The Guangdong Rural Women Development Foundation, China's first private foundation dedicated to meeting the development needs of rural women, was founded in 2013. The Foundation focuses on supporting rural women and children in terms of cultural life, rights and interests, and capability building by funding and implementing projects that provide resources and support for rural women to improve their living conditions. As of 2021, the Foundation has supported 153 rural women's associations, and has provided help in the form of financial support and offline training for rural women across 181 villages.

Some of the initiatives to empower women supported by Onion Global's charity program include:

Offering entrepreneurial opportunities specifically for women through Onion Global's platform;

Enabling industry to create opportunities for poverty alleviation by leveraging female key opinion consumers ("KOCs") to drive live streaming sales;

Organizing embroidery training courses in which Miao batik craftswomen provide skills training for women in the Qiannan Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, thereby boosting local economic growth.

Mr. Cong (Kenny) Li, Founder, and CEO of Onion Global, commented, "Since the rural revitalization strategy was proposed in the report of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party, China has committed to upholding principles including the principal position of farmers, integrated urban-rural development, harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, and development tailored to local conditions. To help rural women master new skills and increase their employment opportunities and income, Onion Global has leveraged hundreds of thousands of female KOCs on the platform to open up sales channels for agricultural products for rural women through live streaming sales and new media platform training. With these efforts, Onion Global has achieved value co-creation with rural women by integrating its business model with its charitable activities. With the Foundation's help, Onion Global has promoted sustainable economic development in the rural ecological environment, ultimately increasing the happiness and prosperity of the people in rural areas. By empowering rural construction with Internet, Onion Global will help rural areas to develop industries suited to local conditions, drive the development of surrounding villages, and improve the living and economic conditions of groups in need by focusing on women's employment, support for children and education as well as building cultural life. Onion Global endeavors to increase awareness and inspire action on issues related to women and rural ecology through its charitable donations. Going forward, Onion Global is committed to fulfilling its corporate social responsibility, exploring more charitable projects by capitalizing on its own advantages, incorporating charity into its corporate culture, caring for women's growth, and giving back to society. Onion Global hopes to achieve a synergistic development between the corporation and society, thereby making significant contributions to local economic and social development."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, the Company's forecasts, general observation of the industry, and business outlook, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "target," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "estimates" "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Onion Global's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Onion Global does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Onion Global Limited

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that connects the world's fresh, fashionable, and future technology-based brands to young people in China and across Asia. The Company's mission is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. The Company's platform offers an integrated solution to develop, market, and distribute new and inspiring branded products, thereby reshaping the lifestyle shopping and consumer culture in China. Onion Global Limited has been listed on New York Stock Exchange since May 2021.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.msyc.com/.

