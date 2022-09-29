Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal Begins Distribution with RNDC in California

For the past five years, Nosotros has been one of the largest self-distributed brands in the state

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nosotros Tequila and Mezcal and Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) are excited to announce their new distribution partnership in California. This play comes as Nosotros continues growing throughout the state, and RNDC continues developing its agave portfolio as demand for products in this space increases. The agave category is growing exponentially, surpassing whiskey as the second largest spirit category in 2022, with Allied Market Research projecting that the global tequila market will reach $24 billion USD by 2035.

Nosotros Blanco, Nosotros Reposado, Nosotros Mezcal, and Nosotros Madera (PRNewswire)

For Nosotros, the decision to distribute through RNDC comes after successfully doubling its business each year since inception in 2017, with no signs of slowing down. California has always been home for the brand, since its founding at Loyola Marymount University, and the goal for Nosotros and RNDC uniting is to build one of the largest agave brands in the state of California.

Nosotros was founded by Costa Rica native, Carlos Soto in 2015 and has grown to a team of over 20 people nationwide, while still maintaining its founding values of sustainability, bringing people together, and giving back to the community.

"Since starting the conversation with RNDC over a year ago, we have been blown away by their enthusiasm and excitement about this partnership. Through our experience working with RNDC in Texas and Arizona, we knew there was only one distributor we could trust with our California business, and that is RNDC," said Nosotros Founder and CEO, Carlos Soto. "We have a team of 15 here in California and plan to continue investing in the growth of the team here and look forward to working with RNDC's team throughout the entire state," continued Soto.

For RNDC, the decision to work with Nosotros in California shows their commitment to continued investment into brands in the premium agave space. "We are excited to get started! Thanks for entrusting us with your great brand! We are going to do great things together," said Executive VP of RNDC California, Bryan Boeck.

This important partnership between Nosotros and RNDC officially launched in California on September 15, 2022.

About Nosotros

Founded in 2017, Nosotros became the winner of the San Francisco World Spirit Competition, claiming the "World's Best Tasting Tequila" title just a few months after joining the marketplace with Nosotros Blanco. Since then, Nosotros has also launched Nosotros Reposado, Nosotros Mezcal (Espadín y Tobalá), and now their Nosotros Madera Collection. Nosotros is centered around creating unforgettable and authentic experiences with loved ones. Visit www.nosotrostequila.com and @nosotros.

Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal (PRNewswire)

