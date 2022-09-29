MONEY UNVEILS THE 2022 BEST PLACES TO LIVE IN THE U.S., SPOTLIGHTING CITIES AND TOWNS WITH A GROWING NUMBER OF EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital platform Money, today announced its annual ranking of the Best Places to Live spotlighting 50 cities and towns with strong labor markets, affordable homes, and racial, economic and cultural diversity. This year's list features Atlanta, GA as the No. 1 selection due to the number of opportunities it affords job seekers, students and families. Home to some of the best universities in the country, including Georgia Institute of Technology which ranked 6th on Money's 2022 list of Best Colleges , the city of Atlanta also boasts a flourishing start-up ecosystem fueled by a growing number of tech incubators and venture capital firms. Despite growing inflation, Atlanta's housing costs are still lower than more than half of the cities and towns on the list -- with a current median price listing for a house at $428,000 (less expensive than the U.S. average of $435,000).

For 2022's Best Places to Live list, Money looked at towns and cities with a population of at least 20,000, and made its selection based on cost of living, economic opportunity, and diversity, among other factors. Tempe, Arizona and Kirkland, Washington secured the second and third places, respectively. These cities landed high on the list because of access to a growing number of employment opportunities and higher paying jobs in each area. Americans are also flocking to Raleigh, North Carolina (number four on Money's ranking) for its artsy culture and relative affordability and Rogers Park, Chicago (number five on the list) because of its metropolitan feel and strong sense of community.

"This year's Best Places to Live ranking highlights the amazing cities and towns the country has to offer — with a hard examine of what matters most," says Executive Editor Mike Ayers. "Money hopes readers will find the places with the most opportunity for whatever's next in their lives."

Money's Top 20 Best Places to Live include:

For Money's complete list of the Best Places to Live, click here. To learn more on the methodology of the ranking, click here.

ABOUT MONEY:

Money has a 50-year legacy of guiding people to financial victories with up-to-date information, education, and tools. Money, a digital platform, helps create richer lives for everyone—in every sense of the word. Signature franchises include a bevy of Best-In categories such as Best Places to Live , Best Hospitals , Best Crypto Exchanges , Best Mortgage Lenders , Best Life Insurance , Best Auto Insurance , Best VA Loans , Best Homeowner Insurance , Best High-Yield Savings Accounts , Best Credit Cards , Best Colleges , Best Student Loans , and Best Student Loan Refinance Companies , with an aim to improve your finances and promote your well-being. For more information, visit Money.com .

