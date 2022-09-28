Tronsmart Launches Bang Mini Portable Party Speaker With Punchy Bass

Bang Mini serves up powerful sound and beat-driven light shows in this modern-day Bluetooth boombox

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Tronsmart, an established audio brand specializing in premium Bluetooth headsets and speakers, launched their latest portable party speaker with a handle, called the Bang Mini.

Tronsmart Bang Mini Portable Party Bluetooth Speaker (PRNewswire)

"Following on the heels of our 2021 outdoor party speaker, Bang, we wanted to design a shrunken-down, more portable edition for people on the go," said Eric Cheng. "Bang Mini offers 50W of popping sound thanks to two independent speaker cavities. The front cavity houses two mid tweeters and one passive radiator that offer crystal clear treble in superior clarity. The rear cavity presents punchy bass via two woofers."

Bang Mini offers great specs and exceptional stereo sound, with no bulk. It leverages Tronsmart's proprietary SoundPulse® Audio, which has three main characteristics. Firstly, it's designed to counteract harmonic distortion and eliminate noise, making the vocals gentler, the sound richer, and allowing listeners to enjoy their music for a longer period. Secondly, SoundPulse® technology changes the sound output position of the chamber to the front of the speaker, broadening the sound range to fill the entire room with quality vocals and strengthening the stereo sound effect. Thirdly, SoundPulse® technology offers an enhanced bass effect. It allows differences in sound to be processed separately. This means the bass can be enhanced while managing to produce high-pitched vocals as well.

Perhaps Bang Mini's most eye-catching feature lies in its beat-driven light show mode. The speaker has seven neon-colored lights that react to the rhythm of the music playing. Users can freely switch among circling, breathing, and beat-driven patterns. Moreover, with its IPX6 waterproof rating, music lovers can eligibly take it with them to the beach or by the pool without worrying about spills, splashes, or sand. Furthermore, NFC seamless pairing quickly connects to your device with one touch. Other features include stereo pairing, a long 49-foot range, up to 15 hours of playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, and a built-in powerbank to give the mobile device a boost.

The speaker is available on Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Amazon ES. Besides, three promotions are available to celebrate the launch on Tronsmart website from September 28 to October 13, 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tronsmart