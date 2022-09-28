Rho Expands Access to Tailored Treasury Management with Prime Treasury

Introduces Prime Treasury, a tailored treasury management service integrated with Rho's automated finance platform.

The new treasury offering invests excess cash in government and investment-grade corporate bonds to strengthen purchasing power.

Prime Treasury makes it easy for growth-stage companies to efficiently manage liquidity while optimizing day-to-day cash and spending as interest rates climb.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rho announced Prime Treasury, a tailored treasury management offering built into Rho's automated finance platform. Prime Treasury, a new, registered investment advisor subsidiary of Rho, will help growth-stage, US-based businesses protect their capital against inflation through strategic investment in government and corporate securities offerings.

"CFOs are under immense pressure to address historic inflation and the toll it is taking on corporate cash reserves," said Everett Cook, CEO & co-founder of Rho. "We launched Prime Treasury to help them tackle this problem in an automated, seamless fashion."

With Prime Treasury, Rho customers partner with Rho's SEC-registered investment advisor and support team to select a custom investment policy tailored to their business's unique liquidity and security needs. These policies target high-grade assets, including US Treasuries, investment-grade corporate bonds, and bank CDs. Rho actively adjusts customers' portfolios to earn market rates, monitoring operating account balances and automatically transferring money based on liquidity needs, and clients gain access to Rho's experienced investment team, should they need additional guidance.

Unlike other providers who recommend pooled investments such as ETFs or money-market Funds, Prime Treasury securities are held directly in the customer's name in their Rho account. As a result, Prime Treasury customers aren't subject to the management fees typically charged by third-party fund providers, only the asset management fee charged by the investment advisor.

Osmind Inc., a Series B public benefit corporation committed to accelerating technology and research to ensure access to mental healthcare for patients of all backgrounds, is an early adopter of Prime Treasury. "Prime Treasury is helping Osmind optimize our treasury management strategy, giving us the confidence that our capital is working as hard as our team," said Matt Kannan, head of finance & strategy at Osmind.

Designed to support companies with more than $5 million in investable assets, Prime Treasury is the second treasury management service offered by Rho. The other option, Rho Treasury Accounts, is built on a network of over 300 FDIC-Insured banks, providing up to $75M in FDIC insurance per institution.

About Rho

Rho is an automated finance platform built around the needs of growth-stage and mid-market companies. Founded in 2018 by Everett Cook and Alex Wheldon, Rho's mission is to make finance frictionless for organizations. With corporate cards, AP automation, banking, treasury & more built-in, Rho combines all the tools needed for finance leaders to control all spend, maximize return on cash, and end finance system inefficiency.

Investment management and advisory services provided by RBB Treasury LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. RBB Treasury LLC facilitates investments in securities: investments are not deposits and are not FDIC Insured • Investments are not guaranteed, and may lose value. Investment products involve risk and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Banking services provided by Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC, and Webster Bank N.A., Member FDIC. Cards issued by Webster Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. All Rights reserved. ©2019-2022 Under Technologies, Inc. DBA Rho Technologies. Rho is a trademark of Under Technologies, Inc. Rho is not a bank. Rho partners with FDIC-insured banks to offer banking products and services.

By using Rho services, you agree to and are bound by the Rho Terms of Service. https://www.rho.co/terms-of-service

