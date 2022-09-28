RemotePC is Offering a Highly Scalable, Top-Performing Remote Access Solution for Enterprises

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePC™ , a high-performance remote access service, has optimized its enterprise offering by boosting scalability and performance, giving large enterprises the opportunity to leverage one of the industry's most affordable remote desktop solutions.

As businesses of all sizes continue to utilize remote access solutions to allow their employees to work from anywhere, it's important to recognize that as these organizations continue to grow, they will need to scale their IT infrastructure to keep up. Having a high-performance, scalable remote access solution to support this growth is a major contribution to a stable business ecosystem.

With a RemotePC™ Enterprise plan, IT admins for large organizations can now reliably scale to more than 5,000 computers, giving businesses of any size an affordable and feature-packed service without sacrificing on performance, with near 60 FPS speed making it possibly the world's fastest solution. In fact, recent optimizations have shown that RemotePC™ can support smooth and fast access for one enterprise customer to work efficiently with 8,000 computers.

RemotePC™ Enterprise is full of features that give admins complete control over their remote devices through a centralized dashboard. These features include:

Remote Deployment - allow deployment for users and grant them permission to install RemotePC™ on other computers and access them remotely.

Computer Grouping - add computers, organize them into groups, and view the most recently accessed computers.

User Management - create new user accounts, organize them into groups, provide access permissions and more. RemotePC Enterprise also offers unlimited user licenses.

Attended Access - secure and instant access to any computer by entering a shared session code.

Mass Deployment - remotely install the RemotePC™ application on multiple target PCs and Macs in one-go.

Logs and Reports - track activities across the entire account or individual users with remote access logs and web activity logs.

Compliance - RemotePC™ assists businesses in ensuring the remote access solution meets regulatory compliance governing their industry.

Single sign-on - allow users to access RemotePC™ by signing in to a central identity provider.

Pricing for the service starts at $599.50/year for 100 computers, with the option to add-on computers as needed, and custom plans are also available by contacting the RemotePC™ sales team. The company also offers a full-featured free 7-day trial with no credit card required.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup.The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

View original content:

SOURCE IDrive Inc.