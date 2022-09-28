Legacy Restoration, a Portfolio Company of Bessemer Investors, Partners with Janney Roofing

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Restoration ("Legacy" or the "Company"), a leading provider of exterior restoration and remodeling services, and Janney Construction ("Janney" or "Janney Roofing"), an Orlando-based provider of exterior restoration and remodeling services, specializing in roofing, announced today that they have reached a definitive agreement for Janney to merge with Legacy. Legacy is a portfolio company of Bessemer Investors.

Janney's existing management team, including CEO Derek Janney, will continue to lead the company under the Janney brand. Janney represents the continued expansion of Legacy Restoration, both geographically and into retail-based re-roofing, and Legacy is excited to provide additional resources to grow the Janney brand.

Janney Roofing is a distinguished provider of exterior restoration and remodeling services, and the highest-rated roofer in Florida, serving Orlando, Tampa, Central Florida, North Florida and Southwest Florida. In addition to receiving the Owens Corning Pinnacle Award for Generosity, Janney has been named among the Top 10 Philanthropic Companies in Central Florida, as a Best Place to Work for the last two years and Best of the Best for the last two years.

Scott Mullins, CEO of Legacy, said, "We are excited to welcome Derek and the Janney team, along with Janney's retail expertise and marketing capabilities, to Legacy. The addition of Janney allows us to extend our geographic footprint into the southeast with one of the highest rated roofing organizations in the country. This is an important next step in Legacy and Bessemer's joint goal of building the largest and highest performing exterior restoration business in the country."

Mr. Janney said, "Building Janney Roofing has been the highlight of my professional life thus far. Legacy will open us up to a broader range of products and trades, and together we will be able to expand into new service areas without losing the distinctiveness that has made us a favorite in Florida. I am excited about our future together and look forward to changing our world, one roof at a time."

Tree Line Capital Partners and Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, provided debt financing for the transaction.

About Legacy Restoration

Founded in 2011, Legacy Restoration is a leading provider of exterior restoration and remodeling services, including roofing, windows, siding, and gutters. Headquartered near Minneapolis, with additional offices in Chicago, Denver, Des Moines, St. Cloud and Rochester, MN, Legacy is primarily focused on re-roofing services to the single-family, multi-family and commercial markets across the upper Midwest. Legacy is among few players of scale with significant restoration expertise, a reputation for high quality products and services and focus on serving local markets. For further information, please visit https://www.legacyrestorationllc.com/. Legacy Restoration is a portfolio company of Bessemer Investors LLC, a New York based investment firm.

About Janney Roofing

Founded in 2006, Janney Roofing is a leading provider of exterior restoration and remodeling services, specializing in roofing across Florida to the residential market. Janney is headquartered in Orlando, with additional offices in Tampa. For further information, please visit https://www.janneyroofing.com/.

About Bessemer Investors

Bessemer Investors is a New York-based investment firm focused on partnering with middle market businesses to support growth and enhance value creation. Bessemer differentiates itself by combining a long-term, flexible capital base with a team of experienced private equity professionals. This approach offers unique solutions to Bessemer's partners and the flexibility to maximize long-term value. For further information, please visit https://www.bessemerinvestors.com.

Contact:

Joanne Lessner

Lambert

212-222-7436

jlessner@lambert.com

View original content:

SOURCE Legacy Restoration