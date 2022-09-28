ElectraTherm and Transitional Energy Sign Letter of Intent to Develop Geothermal Resources

A Partnership Between Industry Experts to Convert Heat Waste to Power in the Oil and Gas Industry

DENVER and FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transitional Energy, a geothermal technology and development company, and Georgia-based ElectraTherm, Inc. announce that they have signed a Letter of Intent to partner to convert heat waste to power in the oil and gas industry. This announcement builds upon the successful pilot operation of Transitional Energy's Sedna Sled Geothermal System earlier this year at an oilfield located in rural Nevada. That system included ElectraTherm's Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) equipment.

(PRNewswire)

The oil and gas industry produces millions of megawatts of thermal energy in the form of hot oil, gas, and water from wellbores across the United States. This heat is dissipated at the surface or is cooled off with industrial chillers prior to entering pipelines. Transitional Energy is deploying a proprietary system utilizing ElecraTherm's ORC equipment to generate power from this thermal energy.

Transitional Energy, a majority women-owned company, was founded in Colorado and is focused on developing low temperature geothermal resources from the oil and gas industry. Leveraging the team's oilfield experience, Transitional Energy has a market ready solution for oil and gas companies looking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, chill produce fluids, and power their operations with 100% renewable energy.

"We value collaboration at Transitional Energy and working more strategically with ElectraTherm will allow us to bring greater value to our customers. We believe integration of ideas will be the solution to energy insecurity and emission reductions," said Salina Derichsweiler, CEO of Transitional Energy.

ElectraTherm provides industry leading heat recovery solutions utilizing ORC equipment along with proprietary technologies to convert sources of low temperature heat into clean electricity. Established in 2005 and supported by Bitzer SE, the world's largest independent manufacturer of refrigeration compressors, ElectraTherm is able to continuously develop and refine ORC heat recovery solutions. Having shipped over 100 ORC systems to over 13 countries and achieving over 2 million hours of operation, they are a global leader in low-temperature waste heat recovery.

"ElectraTherm is proud to be a part of Transitional Energy's strong value proposition to the O&G market. Using co-produced fluids to create continuous, carbon-free, renewable energy is a clear win-win for operators looking to offset their carbon footprint in a way that makes strong business sense," said Matt Lish, Managing Director of ElectraTherm.

About Transitional Energy

Transitional Energy, based in Denver, Colorado, is the first majority women-owned geothermal energy developer in the United States, turning oil and gas waste streams into baseload renewable electricity. Transitional Energy's unique processes and proprietary technology will permit the company to develop geothermal energy in lower-temperature zones. Transitional Energy leverages a combined 100 years of experience in oil and gas and a deep understanding of subsurface geology to integrate into existing well pad operations while providing a service that allows operators to produce a hybrid energy source that reduces their carbon footprint and generates renewable energy for the grid. Learn more at www.transitionalenergy.us

About ElectraTherm

Headquartered in Flowery Branch, Georgia, ElectraTherm provides industry-leading heat recovery solutions utilizing the Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) along with proprietary technologies to convert sources of low temperature heat – such as waste heat and micro geothermal – into clean electricity. Our simple and effective solutions use hot water as fuel – increasing energy efficiency, reducing operating costs, and decreasing overall emissions – with no additional fuel consumption or emissions. Our commercially proven low temperature ORC systems utilize heat sources as low as 70°C to generate up to 300 kWe of clean electricity. Learn more at www.electratherm.com

CONTACT:

Ashley Edge, ElectraTherm | marketing@electratherm.com |+1 678-267-7620

Johanna Ostrum, Transitional Energy | info@transitional.energy | +1 406-690-4849

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ElectraTherm and Transitional Energy