BOUTIQUE HOTEL BRAND Vīb® OPENS IN DENVER

Modern, Upscale Brand Brings Stylish New Prototype to Denver's River North Art District

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BWH Hotel Group® today announces the opening of its urban, upscale boutique brand, Vīb, in Denver's River North Art District (RiNo). The new property is the latest addition to the Vīb portfolio which brings thoughtfully designed spaces that invite collaboration and socialization, while still offering flexible function with a stylish flair. The hotel has officially debuted following a grand opening event attended by President of International Operations Ron Pohl; Vice President of Brand Management Michael Morton; TWC Investor Group; and Visit Denver, RiNo Art District.

Vīb by Best Western Hotels & Resorts (PRNewswire)

Vīb Denver RiNo features a contemporary design and includes a rooftop restaurant, McDevitt Taco Supply, Colorado's best tacos and margaritas, as well as majestic views of the Rocky Mountains and Denver skyline. Additionally, guests looking to socialize over coffee can start their day with Heady Coffee Co. The perfect hangout spot to connect with fellow travelers, Heady Coffee Co. features tasty breakfast burritos and fresh lattes. Guests will also enjoy a lobby bar with crafted cocktails, light dining, and espresso beverages.

"Today's modern traveler is demanding uncompromised style and service, and our newest hotel in Denver meets those expectations," said Morton. "We launched our reimagined Vīb prototype earlier this year and we're excited to now bring the design to Denver. Our newest hotel is in the heart of the city's thriving RiNo district and will provide today's business and leisure traveler with upscale vibrance and modern amenities."

Vīb Denver RiNo, which is operated by TWC Management, is within proximity to a variety of popular local attractions including the National Western Complex, the Denver Coliseum, The Mission Ballroom, Number Thirty-Eight, the Forney Museum of Transportation, Coors Field, Ironton Distillery, the Colorado Convention Center, 16th Street Mall and more. The hotel is also just a short walk to the 18th & Blake light rail station, where travelers can catch the A-line to Denver International Airport or Union Station.

"We are so excited to offer travelers truly unique hotel stays in the RiNo district," adds Jennifer Gipfert, CEO & Owner of TWC Management. "We know that guests are looking for travel experiences that capture the essence of the local area, and we have done just that with this new hotel. Our team is looking forward to delivering exceptional service to guests from around the world."

A reflection of the rapidly changing modern world, Vīb can be found at the heart of the fastest-moving cities around the globe. This successful new brand boasts a strong global pipeline including destinations like Cape Town, South Africa; Tempe, Arizona; and the Greek island of Crete, joining hotels already open in Bangkok, Thailand; Antalya, Turkey; and Springfield, Missouri.

The brand has garnered significant interest from developers who appreciate Vīb's new, bold product offering which is also supported by BWH Hotel Group's powerhouse brand. Every Vīb hotel is given unparalleled systems and support and is on-boarded with access to BWH Hotel Group's award-winning website, global partnerships and sales team, and state-of-the-art revenue management system.

Hoteliers benefit from the brand's reputation for providing superior guest service and gain access to the award-winning Best Western Rewards® program, which boasts approximately 50 million members worldwide.

"Vīb creates a unique investment opportunity for developers," said Brad LeBlanc, Senior Vice President, and Chief Development Officer. "A leader in the boutique segment, Vīb's minimal footprint, innovatively designed social spaces and tech-infused amenities make this brand an ideal fit in some of the world's most visited destinations. We're excited about the future of Vīb and look forward to opening additional properties."

Designed for urban and dense suburban areas, Vīb debuted its new design with the opening of its Tempe location in March 2022.

