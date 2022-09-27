AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

New Ram 1500 ‘Built to Serve’ Emergency Medical Service (EMS) model honors first responders (PRNewswire)

New Ram 1500 Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Limited-edition model enhances Built to Serve lineup

EMS-inspired interior features performance cloth and premium vinyl sport seats that encourage owner customization

Ram 1500 Built to Serve EMS edition available in the fourth quarter of 2022

Ram recognizes all owners who serve or who have served our communities

Ram Truck today announced the second installment of its Built to Serve limited-edition models geared toward first-responder services. Ram is honoring these heroes with a new Ram 1500 Built to Serve Emergency Medical Service (EMS) model.

This latest Built to Serve model honors the frontline heroes who provide emergency medical services and save lives every day. Production of the Ram 1500 Built to Serve EMS model will begin at the Sterling Heights (Michigan) Assembly Plant in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"The Ram 1500 Built to Serve EMS edition is our way of honoring and expressing deep gratitude to the frontline heroes who serve or have served our country," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "At Ram, we are pleased to recognize the important work emergency medical service workers provide to their communities every day."

The Ram 1500 Built to Serve EMS edition is offered in two specially selected exterior paint colors that evoke the spirit, mission and history of that service. This EMS-inspired Ram 1500 Built to Serve edition is offered in Hydro Blue and Bright White exterior colors, with a black interior with blue accent stitching.

Ram 1500 Built to Serve trucks feature other unique interior and exterior features that set them apart, including a United States flag and a "Built to Serve" decal on each of the rear quarter panels.

Ram's Built to Serve trucks get additional stylish exterior cues, including a unique treatment consisting of an all-black grille and surround, black bumpers, black-bezel premium lighting and 20-inch aluminum wheels with a unique-to-the-edition Technical Gray finish. Body-color wheel flares also accent the exterior. Complementing the look are black badges, black wheel-to-wheel side steps and dual four-inch black exhaust tips.

Inside, these Built to Serve trucks represent each of the three main emergency services, accented with unique, corresponding color stitching. The second installment of the second phase of Built to Serve trucks offers a blue accent stitching.

These new Ram models are also ready to display their owners' first responder pride with Built to Serve-embroidered Velcro panels on each front seat and additional Velcro panels on each front seat inboard shoulder panel. Customers can apply their own patches – flags, name tapes or slogans – to personalize their Built to Serve truck. Front seat-back panels are covered with Pouch Attachment Ladder System/Modular Lightweight Load-bearing Equipment (PALS/MOLLE) webbing to attach additional equipment or pouches.

Ram 1500 Built to Serve editions also feature:

"Built to Serve" instrument panel badge

Deeply bolstered performance cloth and premium vinyl Sport seats

Black Onyx Chrome interior trim

All-weather rubber slush mats

Lockable console storage (optional)

Ram 1500 Built to Serve models are loaded with 4x4 Off-Road Group content, including:

All-terrain tires

Electronic-locking rear axle

Hill-descent control

Front suspension skid plate

Steering gear skid plate

Fuel tank skid plate

Transfer case skid plate

Tow hooks

Heavy-duty off-road-calibrated front and rear shock absorbers

Packages for Ram Built to Serve editions are available on Big Horn/Lone Star Crew Cab models and in 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 and 5.7-liter eTorque and non-eTorque V-8 powertrains.

Ram 1500 Built to Serve models have a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $54,915, plus $1,895 destination.

New 2023 Ram 1500 Built to Serve EMS models go on sale in the fourth quarter.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2022 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the third straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

