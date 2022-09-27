National Press Club and Project Healthy Minds Partner to Host First-of-its-Kind Event to Highlight Mental Health in Journalism & Across Corporate America, Sept. 30

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just over a week from World Mental Health Day, the National Press Club and Project Healthy Minds, a Millennial- and Gen-Z-driven non-profit, are convening one of the first ever discussions about mental health and wellbeing in journalism on Friday, September 30, at the National Press Club. The event will feature two sessions, one at 10 a.m. and one at 11 a.m.

(PRNewswire)

The first discussion will explore the mental health journeys of journalists in today's world. As we continue to grapple with a seemingly endless series of crises – from the pandemic to racial injustices to mass shootings to geopolitical and societal unrest – journalists have found themselves on the frontlines of an increasingly unstable and dangerous world while covering the news, often to the detriment of their own mental wellbeing. This panel will feature a candid discussion with reporters who have witnessed traumatic events with their own eyes while trying to maintain an objective focus day after day in the relentless 24/7 news cycle. Panelists include J. Raymond DePaulo, Jr., M.D., chairperson of the National Network of Depression Centers; Orion Rummler, reporter for The 19th News; Melody Schreiber, columnist at The New Republic; Jessica Washington, senior reporter at The Root; and Patricia Zengerle, congressional correspondent at Reuters.

The second session will cover mental health as the next big issue for bureau chiefs, CEOs, CHROs, boards, and investors. Four years after many companies began declaring a "purpose revolution" to prioritize all stakeholders, not just shareholders, there is a movement afoot across corporate America as more leaders begin to embrace expectations from employees related to mental health. From newsrooms to boardrooms, this panel will cover what's driving these changes, how companies are responding, and what's next. Panelists include Andy Dunn, co-founder of Bonobos; Anna Johnson, Washington bureau chief at The Associated Press; Phillip Schermer, founder and CEO of Project Healthy Minds; and Sabastian V. Niles, partner at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

National Press Club Vice President and Axios Managing Editor of Standards and Training Eileen Drage O'Reilly will moderate the conversation.

This free event is open to the public. To register, please click here. Videos of both panels will be uploaded to the National Press Club's YouTube channel after the event concludes.

PRESS CONTACT: Kate Helster, khelster@press.org, (202) 662-7516

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Press Club