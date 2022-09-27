Gemini and Betterment Partner To Bring Diversified Crypto Portfolios to Investors

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini is announcing today a partnership with Betterment, the largest independent digital investment advisor in the US , to begin offering crypto investing portfolios to its customers across their retail and Betterment for Advisors offerings. Betterment has over 730,000 customers across all of its business lines and offerings.

Betterment's forthcoming crypto offering will enable customers to invest in curated crypto portfolios constructed from digital assets listed on the Gemini Exchange with Gemini acting as Betterment's crypto custodian. By integrating with Gemini, Betterment customers will be able to gain exposure to the crypto asset class to further diversify their long term investment portfolios on a platform that they already know and trust.



Starting next month Betterment customers will be able to access Betterment's expert-built crypto portfolios through their accounts. Betterment for Advisors' partners will also have the ability to offer crypto to their clients.

"Betterment is built on the principles of trust, ease-of-use and diversification and we wanted to work with a partner who not only understood our unique needs, but had the infrastructure in place to power our crypto solution in a way that aligned with our values." said Jesse Proudman, Betterment's VP of Crypto Investing. Proudman was formerly CEO of Makara, a crypto investing company that Betterment acquired in March, which used Gemini's custody services successfully for thousands of customers.

Gemini's Betterment partnership comes on the heels of a number of recent announcements. In July, Gemini announced customers in the UK can use Plaid to seamlessly connect their bank accounts, and that it is serving as custodian for three of Holon Global Investments' crypto funds .

"We are thrilled to continue expanding our institutional partnerships through our integration with Betterment as we continue to provide responsible access to crypto," said Marshall Beard, Gemini's Chief Strategy Officer. "Through our suite of institutional offerings, we provide crypto infrastructure solutions to a growing number of leading asset managers and financial institutions on a global scale."

To find out more about Gemini's full stack of institutional crypto offerings, we invite you to reach out here . To learn more about Betterment's crypto offerings please visit betterment.com/crypto.

