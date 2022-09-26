Simply Business Partners with biBERK to Offer Workers' Compensation Coverage to Small Business Customers

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, Inc., a Boston-based digital insurance agency focused on small businesses, today announced the launch of a partnership with biBERK Business Insurance, a Berkshire Hathaway company, to offer workers' compensation products online to small business owners in the United States.

Through this new partnership, small business owners can receive a biBERK workers' compensation quote through the Simply Business website. They also have the option to digitally bind policies and speak to a licensed insurance agent to ensure that the coverage they've selected best meets the needs of their business.

"We're committed to helping small businesses grow by providing specially tailored insurance solutions, and this new partnership makes it easier for our customers to get exactly what they need," said David Summers, Group CEO of Simply Business. "With the help of biBERK, we're able to provide more comprehensive coverage to entrepreneurs across the country."

This offering is currently available to small business owners in Washington D.C. and all 46 states where private carriers are eligible to operate.

About Simply Business

Simply Business is changing the way small business owners find business insurance by offering customers tailored insurance coverage online. The company began in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 2017, naming Boston home. With over 850,000 customers globally, Simply Business has become a leader in the space through its commitment to a customer-first model, focusing heavily on simplicity, choice and value.

biBERK

biBERK is a small business insurance company that's part of the Berkshire Hathaway Insurance Group. All of Company's major insurance subsidiaries are rated A++ by A M Best Company with millions of customers and over 75 years of insurance experience."

