Zoomlion Celebrates 30th Anniversary, Highlighting Global Commitment to Social Responsibility

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- September 2022 marks the International Day of Charity and coincides with the 30th anniversary of the founding of Zoomlion. During the past three decades, Zoomlion has been actively fulfilling its social responsibilities, cooperating with charities and emergency management services, and continuously carrying out precise poverty alleviation and other vital social welfare work.

Zoomlion officially delivered donated agricultural equipment to Cambodia (PRNewswire)

Zoomlion's 30th anniversary celebrates its continuous breakthroughs and developments, as well as the company's steadfast commitment to social responsibility. Zoomlion believes corporate philanthropy creates inclusivity, resilience, and social bonding. By focusing on the needs of vulnerable groups through philanthropic acts, Zoomlion is dedicated to contributing to the development of culture, science, and sports in society, and promotes the rights of marginalized and disadvantaged groups.

Highlights of Zoomlion's global social responsibility initiatives include:

Global pandemic assistance

At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic when medical equipment was in great demand, Zoomlion donated three batches of nearly 700,000 medical protection materials to 43 countries and regions to help local people fight against the pandemic.

Donations of agricultural machinery to promote local development

Sugar cane harvesting machines to aid the Dominican Republic's agricultural sector.

20 million yuan to Azerbaijan , including 45 sanitation and cleaning vehicles.

Agricultural equipment aid in Timor-Leste worth more than 3 million yuan .

Active participation in earthquake relief

Zoomlion also actively makes full use of its equipment to carry out extensive social responsibility work in anti-earthquake, anti-flood, and anti-drought emergency relief situations and actively participated in the rescue of those affected by and the repair of infrastructure damaged by the Wenchuan, Yushu and Ya'an earthquakes. On September 5 when a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Luding, Zoomlion immediately engaged in emergency rescue and disaster relief operations with eight cranes and excavators.

Education and poverty alleviation

For more than 20 years, Zoomlion has initiated a series of assistance projects to improve educational facilities in remote areas, linked up with quality educational resources to help students successfully complete their studies. Today, the company has donated more than 28 million yuan and helped over 45,000 students enter universities.

Zoomlion actively responds to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals proposed by the United Nations. Apart from "Good Health and Wellbeing" and "Quality Education", Zoomlion also promotes the goals of "Clean Energy" with its innovation in sustainable products and green manufacturing process, fulfilling its responsibilities as an international corporate citizen.

