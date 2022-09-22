WHITNEY FRASER NAMED A FINALIST FOR FEMALE EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

Cloudastructure VP of Sales recognized in international competition

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Stevie Awards™ for Women in Business competition announced that Cloudastructure's Whitney Fraser has been named a finalist for Female Executive of the Year.

Whitney's status as a finalist for an international award comes as no surprise to Cloudastructure senior management. Within months of joining the company, Whitney closed her first multi-million dollar enterprise deal, and within a week, closed another. Her deals ramped up Cloudastructure's revenue by 700% in Q1 and Q2 of 2022 alone, while the needs of her clients altered the course of engineering and design at the company, and may optimize crime deterrence to a level previously unattainable in enterprise security. Whitney was promoted to Vice President in June.

CEO Rick Bentley commented, "We couldn't be prouder of Whitney and we welcome and support the business community recognizing her talents. Not only is she a model professional and executive, but she comes to work every day with a positive attitude and a level of energy that influences everyone around her."

Currently on maternity leave, finalist and VP of Sales Whitney Fraser responded, "A heartfelt thanks to the judges for elevating my nomination, and another to everyone at Cloudastructure for believing in me! I'm deeply flattered and humbly grateful to have found you guys. Special shout out to our CRO Lauren O'Brien, thank you for hiring me, and CEO Rick Bentley for enabling what was needed to make this all possible. You've given me a "work home" where women can be mentored, listened to, and advance purely based on their merits and that's rare."

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries. Their scores will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements that will be revealed at the 19th annual awards dinner and presentations in Las Vegas.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala event at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, November 11. Nominated women executives and entrepreneurs from the U.S.A and several other countries are expected to attend. The event will be broadcast on Livestream.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with R&D in Silicon Valley, California, Cloudastructure's 21st century award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, a seamless remote guarding solution, IoT cybersecurity, and smart parking. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com .

